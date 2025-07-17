'Rom-com gold' adaptation of viral bestseller sounds like a must-watch

Calling all rom-com fans! Amazon has announced an adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's (Deep End) bestselling novel, The Love Hypothesis – and fans are already hailing it "rom-com gold in the making".

Starring and executive produced by Riverdale star Lili Reinheart, The Love Hypothesis will follow PhD student Olive Smith, who enlists Dr Adam Carlsen, a "hotshot professor and well-known tyrant," to be her fake boyfriend.

The book, which happens to be one of BookTok’s most beloved romance novels, was published in 2021 and spent ten months on the New York Times bestseller list, while also earning the title of Best Romance of the Year by Amazon, according to Deadline.

What will happen in the film?

Based on the bestselling novel, the rom-com tells the story of practical-minded Olive Smith, who doesn't believe in lasting love – unlike her friend, who absolutely does.

The book's official synopsis continues: "Convincing Anh that Olive is on her way to a happily ever after was always going to be tough, scientists require proof. So, like any self-respecting woman, Olive panics and kisses the first man she sees.

"That man is none other than Adam Carlsen, a young hotshot professor and well-known ass. Which is why Olive is positively floored when he agrees to keep her charade a secret and be her fake boyfriend."

It continues: "But when a big science conference goes haywire and Adam surprises her again with his unyielding support (and his unyielding abs), their little experiment feels dangerously close to combustion.

"Olive soon discovers that the only thing more complicated than a hypothesis on love is putting her own heart under the microscope."

Claire Scanlon (Set It Up) is set to direct, with Elizabeth Cantillon (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Charlie’s Angels) producing alongside Lili Reinhart, Catherine Hagedorn and Ali Hazelwood.

What has the book's author said?

With viral hits like Deep End, Love on the Brain, and Love, Theoretically, it's safe to say that Ali Hazelwood knows how to cook up a great love story – and fans can expect nothing less from this adaptation.

© Getty Images Ali Hazelwood's book Deep End went viral on TikTok

Speaking to Deadline, Ali said: "Honestly, I still can't believe this is happening? Elizabeth Cantillon, Claire Scanlon, and Lili Reinhart have all created, produced, or starred in works that I'm absolutely feral about, and I am beyond honored that they're choosing to bring their talent to this project."

She went on to say: "I cannot wait to see the final product they'll come up with. I hope they have as much fun filming as I had while writing the book."

What are fans saying about the project?

Fans are already beyond excited about the announcement. Taking to social media, one person said: "STEM romance, fake dating, and now a leading lady who gets it? This is rom-com gold in the making."

© Alamy Stock Photo The Love Hypothesis won Best Romance of the Year

Meanwhile, another person penned: "Hmm, this sounds sort of incredible," while a third wrote: "Beyond excited for this. My little science-romance-loving heart is screaming!"

When will the movie be out?

While a release date hasn't been confirmed, we'll update you as soon as we hear of any updates.