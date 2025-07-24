ITV's 'triumphant' 6-part mystery drama One Night is your new summer binge

Mystery drama fans, assemble! The six-part drama, One Night, starring Jodie Whittaker, Nicole da Silva (Wentworth, Rush) and Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black), is coming to ITV this August – and it looks like the ultimate summer binge.

The mystery drama follows three women whose bond was all but destroyed by the traumatic events of one fateful night 20 years ago.

One Night originally premiered on Paramount+ in Australia and the UK in late 2023, but was removed from the platform in early 2024. The series will make its UK broadcast debut on ITV1 and ITVX in August.

Intrigued? Keep reading for all we know about the show so far.

What to expect from One Night

The story centres around three friends Simone, Tess and Hat, whose friendship takes a turn for the worst after one traumatic night that will go on to haunt them.

The official synopsis reads: "Since then, Simone (Nicole da Silva) has harboured secret hopes of becoming a novelist but most of her haphazard attempts have been shoved into her bottom drawer.

© Instagram One Night stars Jodie Whittaker, Nicole da Silva and Yael Stone

"Now, at the age of 40, she has finally written the one story she could never get out of her mind, and her debut manuscript has become an unexpected overnight success.

"But it soon becomes apparent that the devastating story the book tells doesn't exclusively belong to her.

"At the heart of Simone's novel is a tragedy which also happened to Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone), her two childhood best friends.

"As it becomes harder to prise fact from fiction, one person's memory and story from another's, the book threatens to derail all their friendships, bringing old traumas to the surface of the small coastal community where they grew up, and stirring its perpetrators, who want to make it all go away."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Jodie Whittaker plays Tess

Who are the stars in One Night?

The main three women leading the show are Jodie Whittaker (Broadchurch, Doctor Who), Nicole da Silva (Wentworth, Rush) and Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black).

They're joined by an ensemble cast including Kat Stewart (Five Bedrooms, Offspring), George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Erroll Shand (Underbelly: Land of the Long Green Cloud), Noni Hazlehurst (A Place To Call Home, Fires), Tina Bursill (Doctor Doctor), William Zappa (The Dry, Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears), Damien Strouthos (The Twelve) and Jillian Nguyen (Barons).

© Paramount+/Joel Pratley, ITV One Night stars Jodie Whittaker, Nicole da Silva and Yael Stone

What have critics said about the show?

In its four-star review, The Guardian compared it to Big Little Lies, hailing it: "a glossy female-centred look at buried secrets that’s full of important questions."

Meanwhile, The Standard wrote: "With strong performances and a diverse cast, it demands attention – but its biggest triumph may just be in the conversations it sparks after its watched."

When will One Night air?

The full series of One Night will be available to watch on ITVX in August.