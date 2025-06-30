ITVX quietly drops 'incredible' 4-season mystery drama

ITVX has released a number of amazing shows over the last few weeks, and now viewers can get stuck into another one! The popular sci-fi series, Roswell, New Mexico, has just landed on the platform – and fans of supernatural dramas will want to add this one to their watch list.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the show, which first aired on the US network The CW in 2019.

What is Roswell, New Mexico about?

The series follows Liz Ortecho, who left her hometown, Roswell, New Mexico, ten years ago after the death of her beloved older sister, Rosa. But after the funding for her biomedical research is cut, she reluctantly returns home to work in her family's diner.

She quickly reconnects with her high school crush, Max, who is now a Roswell police officer.

© CW Network/Everett/Shutterstock Jeanine Mason stars as Liz

The synopsis continues: "Their chemistry is instantly electric. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly sister, Isobel, and their friend Michael.

"As the two grow closer after a decade apart, Liz finds it difficult to keep the truth from her best friend, Maria De Luca, and her trusting high school ex, Dr. Kyle Valenti."

It concludes: "The politics of fear and hatred that run rampant in Roswell threaten to expose Max and his family and could endanger his deepening romance with Liz…as well as their lives."

Who stars in Roswell, New Mexico?

Jeanine Mason (Grey's Anatomy) leads the cast as Liz Ortecho, while Nathan Dean (General Hospital) plays Max Evans.

© CW Network/Everett/Shutterstock The series aired on The CW from 2019 to 2022

Michael Vlamis (New Girl), Lily Cowles (Antebellum), Tyler Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars), Heather Hemmens (Hellcats), and Michael Trevino (The Vampire Diaries) also star.

What are viewers saying about the show?

It's safe to say the show is popular with fans, who have hailed the show as "incredible" and "amazing" on social media.

Praising the impressive ensemble cast, one person wrote: "One of the best casts ever!! #RoswellNewMexico," while another added: "Rewatching Roswell New Mexico. Gosh, I miss this show. It was so, so great. What a cast!!!

Roswell, New Mexico is available to stream on ITVX.