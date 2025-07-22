ITVX drops Downton Abbey star's 'wildly entertaining' 8-part drama

Looking for a new drama to save you from scrolling through the streamers this week? ITVX has just dropped Pam & Tommy, the "wildly entertaining" series based on the true story of actress and model Pamela Anderson and musician Tommy Lee.

The eight-part miniseries, which first hit Disney+ back in 2022, stars Downton Abbey's Lily James and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan.

This release is part of the new content-sharing deal between ITV and Disney+, showcasing more high-profile dramas to a wider audience.

As someone who's already watched the show, I can say it offers a gripping deep-dive into the chaotic, unregulated early days of the internet. The bold performances of Lily and Sebastian, alongside the fantastic soundtrack, keeps you hooked from start to finish.

Read on for more details…

What can fans expect from Pam & Tommy?

The official synopsis reads: "Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, 'Pam & Tommy' is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape.

© Instagram Pam & Tommy first aired on Disney+ in 2022

"Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997.

"A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two."

Who stars in Pam & Tommy?

Leading the cast are Lily James (Downton Abbey) as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Tommy Lee.

© Instagram Sebastian Stan plays Tommy

They're joined by Seth Rogen (The Studio, Superbad) as Rand Gauthier, Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Uncle Miltie and Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black) as Erica Gauthier.

What have viewers said about the show?

The series was met with a widely positive response, earning a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

© Instagram Lily James as Pam

Flicks described it as a "wildly entertaining" show that delivers much more than a "salacious romp". It continued: "It's an underdog story, a gangster drama, and even a history lesson about the internet."

Meanwhile, The Guardian wrote: "Starring the exceptional Lily James and Sebastian Stan, the tale of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape is funny, clever and really rather moving. What a pity she didn't approve."

Despite its praise, Pamela Anderson publicly criticised the series for being made without her consent.

She told Variety: "I've got nothing against Lily James. I think that she's a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me."