Netflix’s 'gripping' 6-part documentary based on real events has viewers completely hooked

Netflix’s latest docuseries is making a serious impact. Critical: Between Life and Death landed on the platform on 23 July and is already being hailed as one of the streaming service’s most powerful releases of the year.

The six-part documentary follows NHS trauma teams across London. With 40 cameras rolling non-stop, it captures 21 days inside major hospitals and trauma centres.

What is Critical: Between Life and Death about?

© Netflix Critical: Between Life and Death is a tough watch

The series gives viewers a rare look at how emergency staff respond to critical injuries. From major car crashes to severe stabbings, the show doesn’t shy away from graphic, real-life scenarios.

Viewers hear directly from trauma surgeons, paramedics, emergency responders and patients. The show also explores the emotional toll frontline workers face while saving lives.

Netflix’s synopsis reads: "In London, a major trauma happens every 60 minutes, and for the NHS, each call is a race against time. Critical: Between Life and Death gets inside the minds of the dedicated trauma teams that hold our lives in their hands when the worst happens."

It continues: "With exclusive access, 40 cameras are embedded for 21 days across the entire London Major Trauma System. The documentary series goes over the shoulder and under the scalpel to reveal not only the life-saving interventions but also the personal, emotional, and sometimes traumatic reasons that inspire those on the NHS frontline to do a job where every second counts."

Viewer reactions: 'Hooked' and 'in tears'

© Netflix Critical: Between Life and Death is a tough watch is a must-watch on Netflix

Many fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

One viewer wrote: "This one is REALLY graphic… I think a tad more than 24 Hours in A&E… I’ll still watch, behind my fingers sometimes."

Another posted: "This is brilliant. Binge watching it."

A third added: "Watched the first 2 episodes – I’m hooked."

And someone else simply put: "Binged."

Over on X, one user shared: "The intro hooked me straight away."

Another added: "Kudos to @netflix for Critical: Between Life and Death. Everyone should watch this as we're all interested and invested in emergency care outcomes."

One post summed up the emotional impact: "Netflix: Critical: Between Life and Death. True heroes. In tears. So thankful – as always – that we have the hearts and minds behind our NHS."

Not for the faint-hearted

© Netflix Critical: Between Life and Death is a terrific doc on Netflix

Some viewers have flagged how intense the content can be.

Unlike fictional hospital dramas, this documentary does not cut away from the reality of trauma care. It’s raw, unfiltered, and difficult to watch at times.

But it’s this honesty that seems to be resonating most with viewers. The series is already being praised for highlighting the pressure and skill required on the front line.

My take on this new hospital documentary

© Netflix Critical: Between Life and Death is a brilliant new series to watch on Netflix

As HELLO!’s Senior Online Reporter and Editor of pop culture site Small Screen, I do think I have enough expertise to weigh in on the show’s impact. I also watched the series, and I had some thoughts on it that I thought might be of interest to anybody who's thinking of giving this show a watch.

I've never really been one for hospital dramas in the first place, and this is a documentary, which means that everything you're watching on-screen is real.

This gives Critical: Between Life and Death an extra edge, and the documentary really packs a punch. I did find it to be a hard watch, but it was also a rewarding one and just made me even more in awe of these people in the NHS who devote their lives to saving others. They are real heroes that we should champion and celebrate every day.

Where to watch

© Netflix Critical: Between Life and Death on Netflix is a must-watch new show

All six episodes of Critical: Between Life and Death are now streaming on Netflix.

Whether you’re fascinated by medical cases or simply want to better understand what our NHS staff experience, this is a series not to be missed, but do be warned, it's not a show for the faint-hearted.