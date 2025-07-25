Viewers binge-watching 'incredible' Netflix drama in 'one sitting'

Netflix's hit fantasy series, The Sandman, returned with the second volume of its final season on Thursday, and viewers are binge-watching all five episodes in one sitting.

Based on the comic series by Neil Gaiman, the drama stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the Master of Dreams, as he tries to bring his kingdom back to its former glory, vowing to leave the past behind and look to the future.

Taking to social media, viewers hailed Volume 2 as "incredible", with one person writing: "Whoa! Whoa! #TheSandmanSeason2 was incredible, and I am so excited for the bonus episode coming out July 31," while another added: "Finished all V2 episodes in one sitting... It's almost 7am. It was so good. Tom Sturridge did an amazing job as Dream. The entire cast and team are REALLY some of the best, I cannot remember the last time a show left such an impact on me."

© ED MILLER/NETFLIX Tom Sturridge stars as Dream in The Sandman

A third person penned: "So I finished watching season 2. It was a long journey that I will never forget. It's an amazing show, and amazing people working on it. I will never be the same after this, and I cried a lot of tears. I don't think I will be able to think straight for a long time," while another viewer was also left reaching for the tissues, adding: "The last few episodes of Sandman were incredibly emotional. Even though I knew how the story would end, I still couldn't hold back my tears. A huge thank you to Tom Sturridge for being the best Morpheus imaginable."

What to expect from season 2

In season two, Dream faces "one impossible decision after another" after reuniting with his family as he attempts to "save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds."

© ED MILLER/NETFLIX Viewers praised the show as "incredible"

The synopsis continues: "To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything."

Discussing series two, showrunner, executive producer, and writer Allan Heinberg told Tudum: "This season is about Dream's having to accept responsibility for his arrogance, for his ignorance, and for his feelings — which he doesn't even admit to having."

© ED MILLER/NETFLIX All episodes are available to watch on Netflix

He added: "But sooner or later, we all have to reckon with the fact that the struggles we face are often of our own making. Dream must now figure out what to do about it."

How to watch The Sandman

All episodes of The Sandman are available to stream on Netflix. A special bonus episode will arrive on July 31.