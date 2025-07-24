'Chilling' mystery thriller hailed as 'a tale layered in secrets' looks unmissable

Nothing beats a gripping mystery thriller – and Netflix's latest release, A Normal Woman, sounds like a must-watch for fans of the genre.

A Normal Woman is an Indonesian psychological thriller that follows Milla, a Jakarta socialite whose life is upended when she contracts a mysterious, unidentified illness. As she searches for answers, Milla spirals into paranoia, ultimately sabotaging the carefully constructed life she once knew.

The film has been compared to Todd Haynes's 1995 film Safe, starring Julianne Moore, which similarly followed the life of housewife Carol, whose monotonous life takes an abrupt turn when she becomes sick with a mysterious illness.

Before finding out all there is to know about A Normal Woman, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris added: "There is no shortage of thrillers on offer across all streaming services now, but Netflix in particular has a huge slate of compelling shows for fans of the genre."

© Courtesy Of Netflix What can viewers expect from A Normal Woman? Set in Jakarta, the story introduces Milla, who shares a seemingly perfect life with her husband, Johnathan. The official synopsis continues: "When Milla (36 years old), a socialite and meek housewife, believes she has contracted a mysterious illness with no cure, she starts to spiral into madness.

© Courtesy Of Netflix "She is betrayed not just by the mutiny in her body, but also by the disbelief and rejection from her own family. "Only when she starts sabotaging the mythical perfection of her rosy life, can she finally transform into a healed, new, if impure self."

© Courtesy Of Netflix Who stars in A Normal Woman? Leading the cast is Marissa Anita (Ali and the Queens, Impetigore), alongside her onscreen husband Dion Wiyoko (Check Store Next Door, Sore: Wife from the Future). The supporting cast includes Gisella Anastasia, Mima Shafa, Widyawati, Maya Hasan, Kiki Narendra, Sari Koeswoyo and Hatta Rahandy.

Behind the camera A Normal Woman marks a major moment for director Lucky Kuswandi (In the Absence of the Sun, The Fox Exploits the Tiger's Might). It's his first collaboration with Netflix under his own production company, Soda Machine Films – part of the streamer's broader commitment to spotlighting local filmmaking talent.

© Courtesy Of Netflix What have viewers said about the film? Early reactions have been positive. Netflix Junkie described it as "undeniably captivating", writing: "Netflix is now adding another gripping Indonesian mystery to its library with A Normal Woman, a tale layered in secrets." Meanwhile, Martin Cid Magazine called it "chilling", praising Marissa Anita's "compelling lead performance" and the director-actor collaboration: "[The film] leverages Kuswandi’s talent for nuanced social commentary and Anita’s gift for inhabiting complex female characters."

A Normal Woman is now streaming globally on Netflix.