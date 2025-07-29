Apple TV+'s star-studded 8-part thriller looks like a must-watch

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at its upcoming thriller, Down Cemetery Road – and this one looks like a must-watch.

Starring Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility) and Ruth Wilson (Luther), the eight-parter follows two women who become entangled in a complex conspiracy after a girl disappears from a quiet Oxford suburb.

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said: "As someone who can’t stop watching thrillers, I'm so pleased that AppleTV+ is adding this to its roster of dark dramas. And with two powerhouse actresses at the helm – I love Emma Thompson! – It's bound to be a must-watch."

Keep reading for all we know about the series so far, plus a glimpse at the first look photos.

What to expect from Down Cemetery Road

The story takes place in a quiet Oxford suburb, where a house explodes and a girl disappears in the aftermath.

The synopsis continues: "Neighbour Sarah Tucker (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead."

© Courtesy Of Apple Emma Thompson plays private investigator Zoë Boehm in Down Cemetery Road

The series is adapted from the 'Zöe Boehm' book series by author Mick Herron, who wrote the Slough House novels upon which Slow Horses is based.

Meanwhile, Morwenna Banks, known for her writing work on Slow Horses, pens the eight-parter and also serves as an executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and Herron. Natalie Bailey (Bay of Fires) serves as lead director for the series.

© Courtesy Of Apple Ruth Wilson stars as Sarah Tucker

Apple TV+'s creative director for Europe, Jay Hunt, previously said in a statement: "Down Cemetery Road has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron's funny and acerbic writing, and I'm delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast," adding: "Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for Slow Horses on our service."

Who stars in the show?

Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Emma Thompson, who is known for her illustrious TV and film career, including roles in Cruella and Love Actually, stars as private investigator Zoë Boehm.

She's joined by Golden Globe and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson, who viewers will recognise for her roles in Mrs Wilson, His Dark Materials, and The Affair, as Sarah Tucker.

© Courtesy Of Apple The series arrives on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, October 29

Other cast members have yet to be revealed.

When will the show be released?

Down Cemetery Road will debut on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes on Wednesday, October 29. New episodes will be released every Wednesday until the final instalment on December 10.