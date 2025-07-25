5 brilliant 'whodunnit' crime dramas that you have to binge‑watch right now

If you love crime dramas that solve a case each week, these are for you. They're clever, fun and perfect for a binge. I grew up on series like Castle, The Mentalist and Bones. Each episode featured a new crime but also allowed a wider series mystery to develop.

These shows had wit and charm. They solved murders with style and a joke or two along the way. In recent years, many crime dramas have switched to a darker tone and bleak settings. Nordic noir and gritty serial killer shows dominate now.

But I still wonder: why can't we have both lighter fun and deeper crime storytelling?

Castle (2009–2016)

1/ 5 © Disney+

Castle follows mystery novelist Rick Castle (played by Nathan Fillion) teaming with NYPD Detective Kate Beckett (played by Stana Katic) to solve crimes. The pair bring humour, chemistry and smart storytelling to each case. All eight seasons — 173 episodes — are now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.

You’ll be hooked by the banter, the clever twists and the evolving arc around Beckett’s mother’s unsolved murder.

Bones (2005–2017)

2/ 5 © 20th Century Fox Television

Bones features forensic anthropologist Dr Temperance Brennan working at the Jeffersonian Institute to solve cases the police cannot crack.

Brennan and her FBI partner Seeley Booth make a solid team who tackle shocking crimes with a dry sense of wit. The show spans 12 seasons and is streaming on Disney+ and Prime Video in the UK.

It's detailed yet fun, thanks to Brennan’s bone‑reading brilliance and Booth’s grounded approach.

The Mentalist (2008–2015)

3/ 5 © CBS

The Mentalist stars Simon Baker as Patrick Jane, a former psychic who now uses keen observational skills to assist the California Bureau of Investigation. Every episode brings a new murder, subtle clues and Jane's erudite wit.

It's still widely available on streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video or others in the UK.

White Collar (2009–2014)

4/ 5 © USA Network

White Collar pairs charming con man Neal Caffrey with straight‑laced FBI agent Peter Burke. Neal helps catch white‑collar criminals while avoiding prison in exchange for his expertise. The series is witty, slick and loaded with style.

All six seasons stream now on Disney+ UK (via Star), Prime Video and Netflix in many cases. If you enjoy clever capers and smart dialogue, this is a must‑see.

Psych (2006–2014)

5/ 5 © USA Network

Psych sees Shawn Spencer convince the police he has psychic powers, when in fact he just has astonishing observation skills. He and his partner Gus solve quirky crimes while riffing and poking fun at the paranormal genre. Each episode wraps its mystery by the end, with plenty of laughs along the way.

Psych is available to stream in the UK on platforms such as Netflix and Disney+.

Why these shows deserve a watch

© USA Network Monk is a classic

These five are perfect examples of the whodunnit format done right. Each episode usually introduces a fresh murder mystery, solved by the close of the hour. Many have season‑long arcs too, but never at the expense of episodic satisfaction.

They balance crime and character. You get likable leads, clever plots, witty dialogue and a satisfying sense of resolution. That’s what made shows like Monk, Columbo, Murder, She Wrote and Poirot so beloved. These dramas continue the tradition with modern production value and charm.

Bring back fun 'whodunits'

© CBS Murder, She Wrote is a classic crime drama

I genuinely miss fun, stylish whodunnits in the current TV landscape. Modern crime dramas are often dark, heavy and shot in near‑total darkness (thanks, Scandi‑noir). But these shows prove there’s still space for clever, upbeat murder mysteries.

I love how each episode brings a fresh puzzle. But there are also ongoing story arcs and character growth. You get humour, heart and sharp plotting without anyone moping in a rainstorm.

These series remind me why I fell in love with crime TV. They offer escape, engagement and a satisfying conclusion in each hour. Perfect for a weeknight binge or lazy weekend marathon.