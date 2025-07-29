All we know to date about Chicago PD season 13 on NBC

NBC has revealed that Chicago PD will return to our screens on October 1, 2025, and for HELLO! readers it can't come soon enough.

Over 95 percent of you told HELLO! that you were excited for the next season of Chicago PD when asked in a previous story, and I am one of you!

But what can we expect from season 13, which has already undergone big changes....

How did Chicago PD season 12 end?

Chicago PD season 12's final episode was titled "Vows," and it focused on the aftermath of Voight and the intelligence unit's investigation into Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy).

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Shawn Hatosy (R) as Deputy Chief Reid in Chicago PD

Viewers saw the corrupt Chief gunned down by a former victim, and he died in Voight's arms.

The intelligence unit had already been reinstated after being disbanded, and the episode also featured the long-awaited wedding between Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek, although their vows were not shown on screen, leading to frustration among fans.

When does Chicago PD return in 2025?

© Getty Chicago PD season 13 will return on October 1

The new episodes will begin on NBC on Wednesday October 1, 2025.

It will air at 10/9c, airing after Chicago Med (8/7c) and Chicago Fire (9/8c).

Who is joining the cast of Chicago PD season 13?

The Night Agent star Arienne Mandi has officially been cast as Naomi Kerr, a former soldier and military contractor who thrives in dangerous situations, and is described as a fearless outsider who keeps her cards close to the vest.

© Getty Arienne Mandi has joined the series as Naomi Kerr

As a longtime Chicago PD fan, the joy of the show is the chemistry between the team, and I loved how Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) was given a fascinating backstory that made him a fully-rounded character from the start and integrated him into the team, while also giving him intrigue for the audience to want to know more.

I hope Naomi gets the same treatment, and that the writers don't give up on her too quickly.

Who is leaving Chicago PD season 13?

© NBC Toya Turner is leaving the series

Toya Turner who was introduced as a series regular in season 12 as Kiana Cook, will not be returning for season 13, despite quickly becoming a fan favorite with an intriguing backstory.

"My time on Chicago PD has come to a close. This show challenged me, sharpened me, and revealed what I’m made of. I’ve evolved through this experience, both as an artist and in my craft, and I’m walking away with depth, clarity, and momentum for whatever comes next," she said in a statement to viewers.

She added: "To the cast and crew: thank you for the warmth, the laughter, and the generosity you brought every day. It was an honor to share the screen and the set with such talent."

Kiana was a beat cop who joined the unit after being asked by Voight to transfer when he saw her saving a young girl from an abusive father.

Her parents were estranged; she was conceived through a one-night stand and her mother's wealthy family had high expectations for her, and looked down upon her father.

She was raised by her father, who owned his own shop, but viewers saw her often visit her mother.

Cast of Chicago PD

Chicago PD season 13 will see Marina Squerciati (as Kim Burgess), Jason Beghe (Sergeant Hank Voight), Patrick John Flueger (Adam Ruzek), LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Atwater), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Dante Torres), and Amy Morton (Trudy Platt) all return.