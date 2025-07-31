BBC's 'brilliant' new 10-part series hailed by viewers as 'the new Traitors'

The BBC's new reality competition series, Destination X, has been hailed by viewers as "the new Traitors".

The ten-part show, hosted by Rob Brydon, follows 13 contestants as they go on board the X-bus for a chance to win £100,000. With blacked-out windows, all they have to do is guess where in the world they are and mark an X on a map at the end of the episode.

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said of the show: "Reality TV is having a major moment – with hits like The Traitors and Race Across the World topping the charts and capturing the nation's attention. Destination X is the perfect series to fill the gap while we wait for The Celebrity Traitors, and with Rob Brydon at the helm, it's no surprise viewers are already calling it a great watch."

What have viewers said about the show?

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the show as "fantastic" and compared the series to the BBC's hit reality show, The Traitors, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

One person penned: "#DestinationX fantastic TV... The new Traitors," while another added: "#DestinationX is brilliant! I'm hooked!!!"

© BBC/TwoFour Rob Brydon hosts Destination X

A third viewer penned: "#DestinationX OBSESSED!!! Well done @BBC perfect show! Mix of Traitors and Race Across The World," while another remarked: "#DestinationX Wonderful, brilliant, unbelievable and just all round great show, loved the format of it also the tasks that are set give it good setting for a fantastic series. Loving it and of course #RobBrydon presenting with his humour, making it fun to watch."

What is Destination X about?

The series follows 13 contestants as they embark on an incredible journey through Europe on the X-bus. For a chance to win £100,000, all they have to do is work out where in the world they are and place an X on the map at the end of each episode. But with blacked-out windows and clues to help them, it won't be easy!

© BBC/TwoFour Viewers have hailed the show as "brilliant"

The synopsis continues: "Whoever puts their X furthest away from the location is immediately thrown off the X-bus and eliminated from the competition. In the end one walks away with a cash prize of £100,000.

© BBC/TwoFour The series follows 13 contestants as they embark on a journey through Europe on the X-bus

"Each of the ten episodes sees Rob take the adventurers on another incredible leg of the journey - a fantastical trek that turns Europe into a board game with twists and turns around every corner. Epic challenges offer clues to those smart enough to figure them out, but players - and viewers! - Beware, there are also some red herrings scattered around.

"Who will figure out where in the world they really are? And will the players decide to share information or send each other in the wrong direction? And viewers can join in and play along at home. So can you guess where Destination X is?"

When does the show air?

Destination X airs at 9pm on Wednesday and Thursdays. The next episode will be released on BBC One on Thursday, 31 July at 9pm.