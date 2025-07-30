Fans are hailing this 'irresistible' 3-part Agatha Christie adaptation the best yet – here's why

Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery And Then There Were None has been adapted for the screen multiple times – but fans are calling the BBC's 2015 version the best yet.

Hailed by the New Zealand Herald as a "stylish update [that] proves the mystery is as irresistible as ever," the three-part adaptation was penned by Happy Valley creator Sarah Phelps, and remains a hit with viewers who have been streaming the series on BBC iPlayer.

And with a standout cast including Aidan Turner (Outlander), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) and Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), it's really no wonder.

The series first aired on BBC One in 2015 to rave reviews, and has become a cult favourite among fans ever since.

What have fans said about the series?

With a near-perfect score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, And Then There Were None remains a favourite among the many Agatha Christie adaptations out there.

© BBC The cast of And Then There Were None

One person called it: "Easily the best adaptation of the mystery so far," before praising its "brilliant camerawork and fine performances from the entire cast (kudos especially to Anna Maxwell Martin for making Mrs. Rogers far more than the throwaway character she is in most of the other adaptations)."

Meanwhile, a second person wrote: "For someone who has read the book, I was still shocked at everything that happened because everything was so surprising and thrilling. I think everyone did a perfect job in making this brilliant mini-series.

A third person penned: "Hands down the best adaptation of Agatha Christie."

Outlander star Aidan Turner stars in the 2015 adaptation

So what makes this version stand out?

Set in 1939, the story follows ten strangers who are mysteriously invited to a remote island off Devon's coast. In true Christie style, the guests begin to be killed off one by one, and the survivors realise there may be no escape as they deduce the murderer must be among them.

But what makes this version better than the rest, I hear you ask?

Well, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "There’s a reason I included this stylish BBC adaptation in my best modern Christie adaptations round-up. The dark mystery thriller not only boasts a terrific cast, but remains gripping throughout all three episodes. I binged it all in one go!"

© BBC/YouTube And Then There Were None has a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score

Meanwhile, critics have praised the drama's portrayal of society – with the Global and Mail writing: "It might be an old Christie novel, but it is socially realistic and socially critical. There isn't an ounce of coziness and the adaptation is the better for it."

As well as its social commentary, it was hailed by Scroll as a "grim and gorgeously made" psychological drama, which "might well be the definitive version the book deserves and has been waiting for – only bloodier and a lot sexier than the original text."

© Bettmann Archive Renowned author Agatha Christie died in 1976

The Guardian added: 'I think the queen of crime would approve. I certainly do. Mass murder rarely gets as fun as this."

If you missed it the first time, And Then There Were None is now streaming on BBC iPlayer and is well worth a watch this weekend.