BBC's beloved detective drama promises 'puzzling twists and turns'

Fans of cosy crime dramas, rejoice! Beyond Paradise is officially back in action.

The hit BBC series, which stars Death in Paradise favourite Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, has confirmed that filming for season four is now underway – and it promises even more "puzzling twists and turns".

The BBC detective drama is a spin-off of Death in Paradise, and follows DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) as he relocates from the Caribbean to the fictional Devon town of Shipton Abbott.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett Season four is on its way! In a post shared to the show's official Instagram account, the team revealed the exciting news with a behind-the-scenes photo of a clapperboard for the first scene.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett The post was captioned: "We're back in Shipton Abbott! Filming has begun this week on the brand-new series of #BeyondParadise. "Expect plenty of puzzling twists and turns as the team gear up for another series full of mystery, humour, and heart on the sunny shores of Devon and Cornwall."

© BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris expressed her excitement at the announcement. She said: "I'm thrilled that Beyond Paradise is returning to our screens with more episodes. It's been great to see Kris Marshall reprise his role as DI Humphrey Goodman over the past three seasons, which have been a pleasure to watch." If the "twists and turns" are as promising as they sound, season four is already shaping up to be essential viewing for lovers of British crime dramas.

© Joss Barratt,BBC Pictures Fans react to the news As well as the HELLO! team, fans were quick to share their excitement, flooding the comments to celebrate the return of the much-loved show. "Excellent news, absolutely love this series, love Humphrey," wrote one viewer, while another added: "Wonderful news. It’s such a cosy show." Beyond Paradise first aired in 2023 as a spin-off to the long-running Caribbean-based series Death in Paradise, relocating the action to the fictional (and equally charming) Devon town of Shipton Abbott.

© Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett / BBC Who will return to Beyond Paradise? In addition to Kris Marshall, the returning cast is expected to include Sally Bretton as Martha, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams and Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford. However, the BBC has yet to confirm full casting details for the new season.

© BBC When will Beyond Paradise season 4 air? While a release date hasn't been revealed just yet, filming is already underway across Devon and Cornwall, meaning fans may not have too long to wait before they're reunited with the quirky investigations that made the series an instant hit.



