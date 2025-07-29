BBC drops 'superb' 2-season drama based on bestselling novels

The BBC has added a supernatural series to its roster of excellent drama, and fans have hailed it as "superb".

Based on the best-selling novels by Anne Rice, Mayfair Witches follows a young neurosurgeon named Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers she possesses supernatural abilities and is the unlikely heir to a family of witches.

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said of the show: "It's so exciting to see Alexandra Daddario step back into the supernatural/fantasy genre. I grew up watching her in Percy Jackson & the Olympians, and it feels like a full-circle moment seeing her return to a world of magic and mystery."

The two-season drama, which first premiered on AMC NETWORKS in 2023 and was later acquired by the BBC, has been renewed for a third season.

Before you get stuck into the 16 episodes available on BBC iPlayer, find out all you need to know about the show.

© AMC Network Entertainment / BBC What to expect from Mayfair Witches The series follows Rowan, a doctor who discovers her family's deadly supernatural legacy. The drama is set in the same world as Interview with the Vampire, also made by AMC NETWORKS and based on the works of Anne Rice. The BBC synopsis reads: "Based on Anne Rice's iconic trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the series explores female empowerment and the mortal implications of our decisions. The show follows Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers she possesses supernatural abilities and that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. "As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

© BBC/AMC Network Entertainment Who stars in Mayfair Witches? Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, True Detective) leads the cast as Rowan. She's joined by Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo) as Lasher, Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) as Cortland Mayfair and Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) as Ciprien Grieve. Meanwhile, Ben Feldman (Mad Men) plays Sam 'Lark' Larkin in season two, alongside Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction) as Moira Mayfair.

© BBC/AMC Network Entertainment What have viewers said about the show? While the show holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 59 per cent, viewers have praised it as "superb" and "fantastic" on social media. One person wrote: "Mayfair Witches is absolutely brilliant," while another added: "Soooo good! Excellent show." Meanwhile, a third fan compared the second season to the first, penning: "#MayfairWitches season 2 was actually pretty good. A Huge improvement over season 1," while another agreed, adding: "The second season is so good! Love it!"

© BBC/AMC Network Entertainment How to watch Mayfair Witches Both seasons of Mayfair Witches are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.