'Addictive' 3-season spy thriller is available to binge-watch now

Calling all spy thriller fans! ITVX has just dropped the gripping new series Berlin Station, and there are three seasons to binge-watch right now.

The series, which first aired on MGM+ in 2016, stars Richard Armitage as CIA analyst Daniel Miller, who is sent to Berlin to work undercover.

Commenting on the show's leading star, HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said: "Richard Armitage is amazing in any role he takes on, but I’m particularly excited to see him continue in his role as CIA agent Daniel Miller. His ability to bring a quiet intensity to the character adds real depth to the show – and I look forward to binge-watching another incredible season."

Find out all you need to know about the series below.

What is Berlin Station about? Created by acclaimed author Olen Steinhauer (The Tourist), the series follows CIA analyst Daniel Miller on an undercover mission at the US agency's Berlin branch, where he undertakes a range of cases involving terrorism, damaging leaks and more. A synopsis reads: "Berlin Station is a contemporary spy drama that follows the activities of CIA operatives on a global stage amid investigations of moles, terrorists, corrupt politicians and more. Transitioning from his job as a CIA analyst in the U.S., cerebral officer Daniel Miller's (Richard Armitage –Hannibal, The Hobbit) new mission puts him under cover at the agency's Berlin branch, tasked with sorting out messy cases involving damaging leaks, whistle-blowers, terrorism and more." It continues: "Mentored by jaded veteran officer Hector DeJean (Rhys Ifans - Snowden, Elementary), Daniel learns the disorderly world of field work means dealing with deception, danger and moral compromises. As he dives deeper into the German capital's hall of mirrors and discovers conspiracies that lead back to Washington, D.C., he wonders if anyone can ever be the same after a posting to Berlin."

Who stars in Berlin Station? Richard Armitage, known for his roles in North & South, Missing You and The Hobbit film series, leads the cast as Daniel Miller. He's joined by a stacked cast, including Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Ashley Judd (Twin Peaks, Divergent), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Keke Palmer (Grease Live!, Scream Queens), Leland Orser (Ray Donovan) and Michelle Forbes (The Killing).

"Gripping, classy and binge-worthy." TV viewer

What have viewers said about the show? Viewers have been full of praise for the show on social media, with one person describing it as "gripping, classy & binge-worthy," while another penned: "What a gripping show. Wish it didn't end that soon. The cast is just fantastic! #BerlinStation."

A third viewer encouraged others to tune in, writing: "Damn you #BerlinStation... why must you be so addictive? Greatest espionage series - movie or show - I've ever seen. If y'all haven't seen it, [watch] @BerlinStation immediately," while another added: "#Berlinstation is so good. That twist in season 3 has me sitting up in disbelief. Amazing spy series."

How to watch Berlin Station All three seasons of the show are available to stream on ITVX.