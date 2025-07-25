'Phenomenal' 8-part crime drama based on 'very sad true story' now streaming for free

A powerful new crime drama has landed on ITVX. Under the Bridge is an eight-part true crime series based on the shocking real-life murder of Canadian teenager Reena Virk.

The show originally premiered on Hulu earlier this year. UK viewers can now stream it for free on ITVX or watch weekly episodes on ITV1.

What is Under the Bridge about?

The series is based on the book by journalist Rebecca Godfrey. It explores the murder of 14-year-old Reena, who was attacked and killed after attending a party in British Columbia in 1997.

The case shocked Canada. Seven teenage girls and one boy were accused of taking part in the brutal crime.

The drama unfolds through the perspective of Rebecca, played by Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough, and police officer Cam Bentland, portrayed by Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone.

Viewers are calling the show 'phenomenal'

Since arriving in the UK, Under the Bridge has received widespread praise online.

One viewer posted: "I have to say I am surprised this show has negative reviews. I thought it was phenomenal and one of the only TV shows I have given a 10/10."

Another shared: "Incredible show. Binged it all at once. Javon plays Warren impeccably. He really pulled me into the show with his portrayal of Warren G."

A third viewer wrote: "VERY emotionally wrenching and sociopolitically absorbing. Phenomenal cast and music."

Elsewhere, one fan commented: "Under the Bridge is an exceptional limited series that tells its story with remarkable impartiality, giving depth to both the victims and the perpetrators."

Another added: "Painfully hard to watch, but you’ll feel compelled to finish it. The acting and writing are outstanding."

Riley Keough receives praise for lead role

Riley, 35, has been applauded for her performance as Rebecca. The role sees her step into the shoes of the late author and navigate a complex, emotionally charged case.

HELLO!’s Acting TV and Film Editor Nicky Morris shared her take on the rising star: "After over a decade of acting, Riley Keough has firmly established herself as leading lady material. While she already has star quality thanks to her lineage, Riley has proved herself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile stars, with an impressive CV of TV and film credits behind her."

Official synopsis and release info

ITV’s synopsis reads: "Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey's book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who went to join friends at a party and never returned home."

"Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder – revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer."

The first episode airs Friday 25 July at 9pm on ITV1. All episodes are also now available to stream on ITVX.

Why it's worth your time

True crime fans have called the series gripping and emotional.

It tackles complex themes including bullying, justice and systemic failure, while shining a light on a case that shook a community to its core.

With strong performances, a sensitive script and a real-life tragedy at its centre, Under the Bridge is a standout addition to ITV’s 2025 drama lineup.

The full eight-part series is streaming now on ITVX.