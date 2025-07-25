ITV's 'extraordinary' drama with Shetland and Death in Paradise actors looks gripping

A trailer has dropped for ITV's upcoming drama, I Fought the Law, which tells the "extraordinary" true story of Ann Ming, who battled for 15 years to bring her daughter's killer to justice, taking on the Criminal Justice System, the Crown Prosecution Service, the Government and more.

Ann is played by BAFTA-winner Sheridan Smith, who HELLO's Senior Online Reporter and Editor of the pop culture website, Small Screen, Edward Lauder, said has "become one of those actors that you just have to watch".

"Every time a new show starring Smith is announced, it immediately gets added to my must-watch list. She's a real gem and has developed a knack for picking the very best dramas to star in," added Edward.

© Gareth Cattermole Sheridan Smith stars in the series

Also starring in the series are Daniel York Loh (Scarborough), Enzo Cilenti (The Serpent Queen), Marlowe Chan-Reeves (Shetland), Olivia Ng (Phoenix Rise), Jake Davies (Grace), and Kent Riley (Death in Paradise).

Find out more about the show here.