'Gripping' six-part crime drama with Downton Abbey star is your next binge-watch

Crime drama fans will want to mark their calendars as a compelling new series is heading to U&alibi very soon.

Starring Erin Richards (Gotham, The Crown) and Tom Cullen (The Gold, Downton Abbey), Mudtown follows experienced Magistrate Claire Lewis Jones, whose life and career turn complicated when her family becomes embroiled in local crime.

HELLO's Senior Online Reporter and Editor of the pop culture website, Small Screen, Edward Lauder, said of the show: "Crime drama is really my thing. Ask anyone who works with me at HELLO! and they'll go, 'Oh yeah… Ed has a rather odd obsession with crime dramas…' (That makes me sound quite creepy. I promise, I’m not!). Mudtown is one of those shows that I pretty much watched in one sitting. Set in Wales (the perfect setting for a crime drama if you ask me), it’s dark, wet, and yes, beautiful. It’s a captivating crime drama, full of twists and turns, that’s well worth a watch."

The series, which is co-created by actor and writer Hannah Daniel (Keeping Faith) alongside Lee, is billed as a "gripping, character-led story where the personal and professional worlds collide and family loyalty are tested above all else". Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

© UKTV / Alistair Heap Tom Cullen plays Saint Pete in Mudtown PHOTO BY ALISTAIR HEAP

What is Mudtown about?

The six-part series follows Claire Lewis Jones (Erin Richards), a seasoned magistrate whose commitment to the law is tested when her own family becomes entangled in a web of local criminal activity.

© UKTV/Tom Jackson Erin Richards stars as Claire Lewis Jones

The synopsis continues: "When Ned Humphries, a childhood friend of Claire's daughter Beca, is brought in on arson charges, Claire's once-clear moral compass begins to falter. Her courtroom and private life further intertwine with the return of notorious local crime boss Saint Pete (Tom Cullen). A shared past between Claire and Pete adds layers of complication and emotional weight, challenging long-held loyalties.

"As Claire begins to suspect that her daughter's boyfriend, Sonny Higgins, is also connected to Pete's criminal underworld, a dangerous truth begins to surface, one that threatens both her family and her faith in justice."

Who stars in the show?

Erin Richards leads the cast as Claire Lewis Jones, while Tom Cullen plays crime boss Saint Pete.

© UKTV / Alistair Heap The series comes to U&alibi on 20 August

Other cast members include Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch, Steeltown Murders), Kimberley Nixon (The Salisbury Poisonings, Fresh Meat), Lauren Morais (The Red King) and Lloyd Meredith (The Red King, Gran Turismo).

When will Mudtown be released?

Mudtown is available on U&alibi from 20 August at 9pm (on Sky, Virgin Media and NOW).