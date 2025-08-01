'Die Hard on a submarine': Downton Abbey star takes the lead in Subversion

Fancy a gripping thriller with a twist? Subversion – starring Lily James, beloved by many for her role as Lady Rose from Downton Abbey – is being hailed by insiders as "Die Hard on a submarine" – and we can't wait to watch it.

Also starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Patrick Vollrath, the thriller follows a naval officer who's blackmailed by an organised gang.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I've been a fan of Lily James since she played Lady Rose in Downton Abbey, and since then, she's racked up an impressive and versatile list of TV and film credits. The British actress is certainly in demand right now, so it's no surprise she's been cast opposite Chris Hemsworth in this high-stakes thriller. I can't wait for this one."

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the upcoming movie…

What to expect from Subversion

According to Deadline, the story follows Chris Hemsworth as a once-promising naval commander "who is blackmailed by a cartel-like organization into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters".

© Getty Images Chris Hemsworth is also set to star

With illegal cargo on board, he finds himself thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, battling threats both inside and outside the vessel.

Lily James is set to play a tenacious Coast Guard officer responsible for pursuing Chris's character – which, by the sound of it, promises to add a tense, adrenaline-fueled dynamic to the underwater thriller.

Behind the scenes

Subversion is directed by Patrick Vollrath (known for the action thriller 7500) and penned by screenwriter Andrew Ferguson. It's produced by Amazon MGM, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers, G.I. Joe) among the executive producers.

Lily James' TV roles

While Lily found fame in period dramas like Downton Abbey and The Pursuit of Love, she's not afraid to test boundaries with roles such as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy and singing her heart out in the 2015 Disney adaptation of Cinderella.

© Instagram Lily James brought Pamela Anderson to life in Pam & Tommy

It’s great to see her dive into full-blown action territory with Subversion – one of the most gripping thrillers expected in 2025.

Director Patrick Vollrath is no stranger to storytelling in confined, claustrophobic settings either (his film 7500 tells the story of a plane that's hijacked by terrorists), so we're in safe hands.

When and where is Subversion filming?

Production is due to begin in Australia this autumn, with a release date expected in 2026.