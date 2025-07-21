Downton Abbey star to lead new detective series based on best-selling novels

There's a new detective adaptation in the works, with Downton Abbey star Robert James-Collier set to star in the upcoming four-part series alongside Mandip Gill (Doctor Who, Suspicion) – and it sounds gripping!

Based on the best-selling novels by Stephen Booth, the series, titled Cooper and Fry, follows two mismatched detectives who are forced to team up in order to solve a string of mysterious deaths.

Detective dramas seem to be one of the most popular TV genres right now, and adaptations of popular novel series are always promising. Keep reading to find out all we know so far.

What is Cooper and Fry about?

The 5 series, which consists of four feature-length episodes, is set in the mystery-shrouded Peak District and follows two detectives: affable local Ben Cooper (James-Collier), and guarded newcomer Diane Fry (Gill).

© Channel 5 Robert James-Collier (pictured in The Inheritance) will play Ben Cooper

After a string of mysterious deaths, the unlikely pairing must learn to work together to get results.

The synopsis continues: "As their personal lives begin to intertwine, a unique friendship begins to form... But it won't always be easy."

The series will adapt four of Boot's early novels, including Black Dog, Dying to Sin, Blind To the Bones and Dancing with the Virgins.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Mandip Gill also stars in the show

When will Cooper and Fry be released?

5 has yet to announce the release date for the drama, so stay tuned!

Other dramas coming to 5 in 2025 and beyond

Cooper and Fry was announced alongside a number of other new series commissioned by the broadcaster.

Viewers can also look forward to tuning into the four-part thriller Number One Fan, which is set in the world of daytime TV and follows Morning show presenter Lucy, who is saved from an attack by a strange woman named Donna who claims to be her "number one fan".

The synopsis continues: "Lucy's gratitude quickly sours when Donna's fandom turns into a darker obsession infiltrating Lucy's career, family and friends. However to her horror Lucy comes to realise that Donna has a link to a hidden secret in her past which threatens to derail the career she has so carefully curated."

© Shutterstock Kym will star in Imposter

Meanwhile, Coronation Street star Kym Marsh and Neighbours actor Jackie Woodburne are set to star in the four-part thriller, Imposter, which sees a splashy seaside hotel become the centre of a bitter family dispute when matriarch Helen is put under pressure from her three adult children to sell.

The synopsis teases, "But Helen is hiding a secret: a daughter she gave up for adoption decades ago. When Amanda suddenly appears, Helen welcomes her with open arms— but is Amanda who she says she is? The lucrative hotel is the ultimate prize and a twisted scheme soon spirals into betrayal and ultimately, murder."