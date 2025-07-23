Downton Abbey cast break 'absolute rule' in highly anticipated Grand Finale

As the countdown begins for the third and final Downton Abbey movie, Elizabeth McGovern – best known to fans as Lady Cora – has shared what audiences can expect from the final instalment, including teasing the possibility of a future spin-off.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will mark the first film in the franchise without legendary series regular Maggie Smith, who portrayed family matriarch Violet Crawley.

While her absence was deeply felt, Elizabeth told Deadline that the film still captures the magic of Downton, in part because Maggie's presence still very much remains.

"She permeates everything, definitely," Elizabeth said.

© David M. Benett Elizabeth McGovern has played Lady Cora since the show's beginning in 2010

Time for improv

The 64-year-old actress also revealed that, for the first time, the new film includes a bit of improvisation – which is a departure from the show's usual convention.

"Most of the time, there was an absolute rule that not one syllable could ever be changed," she explained. "Which, in a way, gives it its distinctive flavour."

© Universal Pictures UK Downton Abbey 3 is set to hit cinemas in September

She credited this strictness to "the obsession with the English way of doing things."

Like her character Cora, Elizabeth is American and married to an Englishman – director and producer Simon Curtis. "Cora literally does not understand the social codes, which is a bit how I feel actually," she joked.

Reflecting on how long the Downton family has been together (the first episode aired in 2010), Elizabeth reflected on how lovely it's been to see everyone grow older and start families.

"You can't help but feel a real attachment," she said.

© Liam Daniel / Focus Features Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery in Downton Abbey

Downton's end – for now

When asked if this really is the end of Downton Abbey, Elizabeth confirmed: "It is, definitely."

But she couldn't resist leaving the door slightly ajar: "Unless they do something like go back in time and it's a different cast. You know, the young Maggie. There's been quite a lot of that sort of talk."

© Sky Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey

Elizabeth added that she's looking forward to watching it: "I can’t wait to sit back and kick my heels up and see it."

Our verdict on a potential spin-off? As Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris put it: "Downton Abbey might be coming to an end with its third and final film this summer, but there's certainly more story to tell when it comes to the formidable Violet Crawley – and as a longtime fan of the series, it would be amazing to see the franchise continue."

Who will be in the new Downton Abbey film?

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will see many of the franchise's major stars reprise their roles, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Joanne Froggatt.

© Getty Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech

It's also set to welcome some new faces, such as Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives in cinemas on 12 September.