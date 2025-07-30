Savannah Guthrie asks TODAY co-anchors to 'zip it' as they poke fun at her on the show

Every morning, some tune into the TODAY Show for the latest news and celebrity interviews, others find their joy in watching the banter between its co-anchors.

Such was the case on Wednesday, July 30, when Savannah Guthrie ended up being on the receiving end of some playful mocking from her male co-anchors.

It started when Carson Daly gave a PopStart sneak peek on a couple of upcoming movie sequels in the works (god forbid), one for the Julia Roberts-Dermot Mulroney starrer My Best Friend's Wedding, and the other for '80s cult classic horror Gremlins.

TODAY's latest PopStart segment discussed the trend of sequels with "Gremlins" and "My Best Friend's Wedding"

After a segment discussing both films, which happened to include some of the more gross outtakes from the latter, Savannah couldn't help but call out the "guys in the control room" this morning.

Specifically citing a scene of a gremlin burping, she even sought some assistance from her co-anchor standing nearby, Jenna Bush Hager, although Al Roker and Craig Melvin resisted with claims that they had to sit through scenes of Julia and Dermot at their rom-com finest.

"We've had to put up with some rom-com stuff, okay? Let us have something," Al retorted, watch the moment below when the mom-of-two faced the good-natured retaliation of her co-anchors…

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie endures playful whining from her TODAY co-anchors

Despite their penchant for ribbing, the TODAY hosts treat each other like family and have remained close friends both on and off cameras, which can be seen in their continued support for their former colleague Hoda Kotb as well.

Al recently spoke exclusively with HELLO! about her departure from the show after turning 60, detailing the support system the network aimed to create for her and why he could empathize with her decision.

"You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," he told us. "She's just transitioning into a different role."

"We've had to put up with some rom-com stuff, okay? Let us have something," Al joked

While he noted he was in "a different place" when it came to his own journey as a father, sharing three kids, who are now adults, with his wife Deborah Roberts and ex-wife Alice Bell, he completely understood her decision to step away for her young daughters.

"I'm just head over heels over my granddaughter," he said of his daughter Courtney's daughter Sky. "But my kids are grown. They're out of the house. I've had my time with them."

Savannah couldn't help but playfully shush her co-anchors for their reaction

"Hers are just, you know, they're little ones, and she wants to spend that time with them. So I completely get it," he continued, but still maintained: "She's not leaving the family. So at the end of the day, I'm happy for her."

Praising the show and its familial network of anchors, he expressed that "the great thing about the TODAY Show" is that "the sum is greater than its equal parts." Gushing over his colleagues, he noted: "They've all subbed, they've all stepped in, and we don't miss a beat."

"Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else."

"So no matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape," Al said. "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."