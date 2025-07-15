Craig Melvin misses Today without explanation just as another familiar face returns

Craig Melvin is a much-loved anchor on Today and so his absence is felt when he's away. On Tuesday's episode of the NBC daytime show, he was replaced by not one, but two anchors.

Firstly, on the main show, Savannah Guthrie started the program by introducing herself and Craig's stand-in, Willie Geist.

The anchor didn't give any reason as to why Craig was off, simply saying: "Thank you for joining us on this Tuesday morning, we have Willie Geist standing in for Craig."

© NBC Craig Melvin was missing on Today, as Dylan Dreyer made a return

Later on the Third Hour, Craig was subbed by Kaylee Hartung. She was joined by Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer - who was welcomed back after her time away competing in the American Century golf championship.

Dylan joked that she was so close to not coming last, but ultimately did, as she took the 90th place.

© NBC Craig was also absent on the main Today

Her fellow Today co-star Carson Daly also took part, coming in 22nd place. While it wasn't revealed where Craig was, the much-loved anchor was no doubt enjoying the day off with his family. He lives with his wife, sports anchor Lindsay Czarniak, and their two children, son, Delano, and daughter, Sybil, in Connecticut.

His commute got even earlier at the start of the year, when he replaced Hoda Kotb on the main Today.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig was promoted on Today in January

Craig - who has worked on Today since 2018 - is very much enjoying his new role, and has a great working relationship with Savannah, along with his Third Hour co-stars.

He is often laughing and joking around with Al, and the pair are known to tease each other on-screen, much to the delight of fans.

© NBC Craig Melvin with wife Lindsay and children on The Today Show

The dad-of-two also recently spoke about his friendship with Savannah. "We've become legit friends," he told Parade.

"We've got kids that have hung out together, and we've hung out together, so we don't have to fake it. "The audience can tell when the chemistry is manufactured, and we haven't had to manufacture anything, which makes it even easier. I'm really excited to be on this adventure with my sister."

On his first day in his new role, on January 13, Craig's wife and children surprised him on the show, along with his parents, Lawrence and Betty-Jo.

© Getty Craig and his wife Lindsay

"When I left this morning, you were all in bed!" Craig said to his family in disbelief. Away from Today, Craig has been busy with other projects, including writing a children's book dedicated to his son, titled I'm Proud of You.

The NBC anchor spoke to Garden & Gun about the venture in 2024, when it was released. "I didn’t even realize some of the emotions I'm capable of having until I had my own children. I wanted to write a book that helped all the dads out there. It's a love letter to fatherhood."