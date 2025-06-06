Today hosts fall to pieces over famous guests' embarrassing wardrobe malfunction

Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Dylan Dreyer were left in hysterics during Friday's instalment of The Today Show as a famous guest recounted their awkward wardrobe malfunction.

The NBC hosts were joined by Mark Hamill to discuss the actor's upcoming movie The Life of Chuck. Al Roker took it upon himself to ask the Star Wars star about a viral incident that occurred at the 2025 BAFTA Awards.

© NBC The hosts couldn't contain their laughter

Mark was onstage at London’s Royal Festival Hall presenting the final award of the night, best film, when he suffered a problem with his pants. In a panic, the actor grabbed his pants that appeared to have fallen from around his waist. However, Mark kept professional and continued on with his speech.

As the clip came to a close, the camera zoomed out to reveal Mark finishing adjusting his pants at the waist while continuing to speak.

"There was a moment that's gone a little viral at the BAFTA Awards where I was so impressed," said Al. "For some reason your pants were falling and yet you were able to pull them up without missing a beat."

© NBC Mark Hamill recounted the viral BAFTAs incident

Visibly embarrassed, Mark then shared what had actually occurred on the night with the hosts. "Al, I tried those pants on twice," he replied.

"Once in California, where they fitted me. The next time I put them on, three minutes before we're supposed to get into the car to go to the BAFTAs. He let them out five inches. Luckily Mary was with this dresser and she did a safety pin in the back, but as I was waking out on stage, I felt it pop."

He continued: "And every step I took it felt lower and lower and lower. More than a rapper, they were around my knees. It's every actor's nightmare, but I thought I was going to will it out of existence, 'You did not see that'."

© NBC Al asked Mark about his wardrobe malfunction

"I just went to the teleprompter and read the teleprompter and the podium was to here so the most you could see was me pulling them up," he added.

Mark also revealed that a slew of celebrity guests in the audience noticed the unfortunate incident, including Demi Moore. "My eyes met Demi Moore's, when the clip went on I mouthed the words to Demi, 'Did you see my pants fall down?'. Do you want to know what her reaction was [thumbs up]."

"I was so mortified. It was mind over matter," he concluded.

The Today co-hosts burst into laughter, struggling to contain themselves as the hilarious story unfolded.

