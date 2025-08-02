BBC's 'perfect' war drama has viewers begging for a second season

BBC's Our World War has captivated viewers who are now desperate for a second season. The three-part series has won huge praise but also left fans wishing there were more episodes.

Our World War focuses on three British soldiers and their personal experiences during World War One. Each episode explores a different moment and location from the war, giving a fresh and compelling perspective on historical events.

Why viewers want more episodes

© BBC Our World War is must-watch TV

Fans have hailed the drama as "perfect," applauding its realistic storytelling and emotional depth. However, many have been left disappointed because of its short run.

One fan, Doctorravello, praised the series highly but said the limited number of episodes was their "only regret."

They wrote: "The drama is top notch and the other features (maps, real-life voices of vets, etc.) are well done. The acting and directing are spectacular. My only regret was that there were only three segments. It would be nice someday to see something similar from the German perspective."

Emotional impact

© BBC BBC's Our World War is getting more attention

Our World War has deeply moved viewers, with many sharing emotional responses to the programme. One fan, Angelique-90396, spoke of the personal connection they felt to the story.

They shared: "The series is an emotional experience when you know that you have the DNA of distant cousins who served, fought, and perished in this terrible war.

This has been undoubtedly the most moving re-enactment and documentary about the war, at least for me. Well done."

Another viewer, Jrob0914, described the emotional effect of the series as powerful and rare.

They explained: "This is what telling a story is all about. It feels like a real story and it is. The interspersed scenes of the real war work perfectly and the character development is just right for me."

They added: "Finally, this show affected me like nothing in a long time. Yes, I cried like a baby at the end of episode three. The first episode broke me up also. Action, truth, great stories – perfect."

High praise from viewers

© BBC You can stream Our World War on BBC iPlayer

The praise for Our World War doesn’t stop at emotional impact. Viewers have applauded the BBC for creating a drama that is both gripping and historically accurate.

Fan Michaelriach101 called it "the best that I had seen in a while," adding that it was "a must-watch series."

They said: "BBC did a very good job at making this entertaining. It's a shame about it only being three episodes long."

Another viewer, Mtroypalmer, echoed these sentiments.

They wrote: "If you are into military movies or series you will love this series! It sucks it's only three episodes though."

Fans' hopes for season two

© BBC Our World War is getting fans excited

The overwhelming feedback has left viewers hopeful that BBC might consider creating more episodes or a second season.

The unique format, which highlights different moments of World War One through individual soldiers’ perspectives, has left viewers craving further exploration of similar stories.

As fan Doctorravello suggested, future episodes from different perspectives, such as the German side, would offer an intriguing angle.

A standout BBC drama

BBC has earned a strong reputation for quality historical dramas. However, viewers have pointed out that Our World War stands out even among other successful productions.

Its blend of drama, documentary-style realism, and emotional storytelling has clearly struck a chord.

As Jrob0914 said: "The directors and producers need to learn from this how to tell war stories from all wars in the last century."

My thoughts on the series

© BBC Our World War is one of the BBC's best war shows

As a TV writer and the Editor of pop culture website Small Screen, I must admit that the BBC's Our World War is one of the most impactful series I've watched in a long time.

It's by no means an easy watch. It's actually incredibly hard to get through it. I remember watching it when it was first released back in 2014, and it was one of the best shows I watched that year.

That said, with it being only three episodes long, I understand why fans of the series would want the BBC to make more episodes. Will they ever do it? I'm not so sure.

Where to watch Our World War

© BBC Fans are loving Our World War

Fans eager to experience the series for themselves can find all three episodes streaming now on BBC iPlayer.

Despite viewers wishing for more episodes, the existing three remain highly recommended viewing.

While the BBC has not yet confirmed if there will be further episodes, fans remain hopeful their requests might lead to a return of Our World War.

Given the strong reaction, BBC executives may just be listening.