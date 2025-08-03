Viewers call BBC’s 'must-see' war drama 'one of its best period series ever'

Viewers are calling BBC’s War and Peace "one of the best period series ever," with the 2016 drama continuing to impress audiences.

Starring Lily James, Paul Dano and Gillian Anderson, the series is adapted from Leo Tolstoy’s classic 1869 novel and has earned huge praise from fans and critics alike.

Written by acclaimed screenwriter Andrew Davies and directed by Tom Harper, War and Peace offers a gripping story of love, loss and drama during wartime.

What's War and Peace about?

The eight-part series follows the lives of three young Russian aristocrats – Pierre Bezukhov, Prince Andrei Bolkonsky and Natasha Rostova – as they face Napoleon’s invasion of Russia.

The drama explores their personal struggles, relationships and growth against the backdrop of war. It is described by viewers as a powerful and emotional adaptation of Tolstoy’s iconic novel.

Stellar cast

Lily James, 36, stars as Natasha Rostova, the spirited heroine at the heart of the story. Fans have praised Lily’s moving and passionate performance, calling it among her best work.

American actor Paul Dano, 41, portrays the sensitive and conflicted Pierre Bezukhov. Critics have singled out Paul’s portrayal as particularly impressive, with Stylist magazine stating his role "steals the show."

James Norton, 40, plays the courageous but troubled Prince Andrei Bolkonsky, while screen legends Gillian Anderson, 57, and Jim Broadbent, 76, offer compelling supporting roles.

Viewers call it a masterpiece

Fans continue to share their admiration for War and Peace online. One viewer described the series as an "absolute masterpiece," praising its emotional depth.

They wrote: "Never has a TV show made me feel so deeply. An absolute masterpiece."

Another viewer called it "one of the greatest television products I've ever seen," adding: "Simply beautiful to watch, great cast, great settings. I felt amazed and moved by the depth of feelings shown by the actors. It's a must-see!"

Critical acclaim

War and Peace has not only impressed fans but also received strong reviews from TV critics.

The Telegraph ranked the drama fifth in its list of greatest TV adaptations ever, praising it as "the greatest TV costume drama of the past decade." They said it "raised the bar in a genre for which we are already renowned all over the world."

Entertainment magazine Stylist also praised the series, highlighting its "stellar cast of British talent" and calling the adaptation "incredibly chic."

Rotten Tomatoes gave War and Peace a solid 88% approval rating, stating: "War and Peace boasts sumptuous visuals and remains largely faithful to its sprawling source material."

Praise for visuals and storytelling

The series has been consistently praised for its stunning cinematography, authentic costumes and strong performances from the ensemble cast.

However, some critics noted that the slower pacing might challenge viewers unfamiliar with the novel. Despite this, audiences and critics overwhelmingly agree it’s worth the investment.

A timeless classic adapted for modern viewers

Andrew Davies’ skillful adaptation of Tolstoy’s complex novel has been praised for making the epic story accessible and engaging to modern audiences.

Davies, who has adapted classics including Pride and Prejudice, successfully condensed Tolstoy’s lengthy book into eight gripping episodes, capturing its key themes of love, war and family.

Why viewers still love it

Though first broadcast in 2016, War and Peace continues to gain new viewers through streaming. Fans discovering the drama for the first time regularly take to social media to share their enthusiasm.

Many viewers praise the drama's timeless quality and its impressive emotional depth. The combination of brilliant acting and engaging storytelling ensures its continued popularity.

All episodes of War and Peace are available now on BBC iPlayer. It remains a hugely popular choice for fans of period drama and classic literature.

With fans still calling it a "must-see," War and Peace looks set to remain one of the BBC’s most beloved adaptations for years to come.