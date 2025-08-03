Viewers obsessed with BBC crime drama 'full of twists' they hail a '10/10 masterpiece'

BBC viewers can't stop talking about the crime drama Line of Duty, with fans praising it as a "10/10 masterpiece".

The hit British police drama first aired back in 2012 and quickly gained a loyal following. Created by Jed Mercurio, the series is produced by World Productions for the BBC and has already run for six gripping seasons.

Fans will be pleased to hear that Line of Duty isn't finished yet. A seventh season is currently in production, and viewers can't wait to see what's next for the beloved characters.

What's Line of Duty about?

© World Productions/Steffan Hill Line of Duty's Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott

Line of Duty follows a fictional Anti-Corruption Unit known as AC-12, responsible for rooting out corruption within the police force. Each season investigates a different officer suspected of corruption, often with ties to organised crime.

A key storyline running throughout the series is the search for a mysterious high-ranking corrupt officer known simply as "H". The identity of this officer is a major point of intrigue and discussion among fans.

Stellar cast lineup

© World Productions/Steffan Hill/BBC Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty

The series features an impressive lineup of actors. Martin Compston, 41, stars as Detective Inspector Steve Arnott, alongside Vicky McClure, 42, as Detective Inspector Kate Fleming.

Adrian Dunbar, 66, is known for his role as Superintendent Ted Hastings, whose catchphrases have become iconic among fans.

Guest stars in past seasons include Keeley Hawes, 49, and Lennie James, 59, who have been praised for their memorable performances.

Why fans love the show

© BBC Lee Ingleby in Line of Duty

Line of Duty is known for its complex storylines filled with unexpected twists. Viewers frequently describe it as "riveting" and "intelligent," praising its clever writing and gripping plots.

One fan recently said: "Love it. The storylines are full of twists and intrigue in each episode."

Another enthusiastic viewer wrote: "Every season and episode has left me breathless! So riveting and suspenseful from start to finish! I want more! One of the best, interesting and intelligent shows I've seen."

Critical acclaim for Line of Duty

© BBC Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar pose for Line of Duty season six photo

It isn't just viewers who adore Line of Duty; critics have given it their seal of approval, too. Entertainment publication Variety recently hailed it as "The Best British Crime Drama Series".

On Rotten Tomatoes, Line of Duty holds an impressive 96% approval rating from critics. The site's consensus on the fifth season praised it for diving "deep into moral murk," highlighting its tense and gripping storytelling.

One viewer summed up their feelings perfectly, saying: "Line of Duty is probably my favourite UK TV production of all time. Great acting and writing. One of the few TV series that wasn't predictable and there were lots of twists and turns I didn't expect."

How to watch Line of Duty

© BBC Anna Maxwell Martin in Line of Duty

The good news for fans, and anyone yet to watch the series, is that Line of Duty is available to stream right now. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

With season seven confirmed, now is the perfect time for newcomers to catch up or for long-time fans to revisit previous episodes.

Season seven excitement

© BBC Martin has said they would all love to return to the show

While exact details for season seven remain under wraps, fans have high expectations for what promises to be another thrilling instalment.

The cast and production team have remained tight-lipped about plot details. However, fans anticipate more tense interrogations and unexpected revelations.

The previous series finale generated huge discussion online, and fans are hoping for answers to their biggest questions.

Iconic moments

© Steffan Hill, BBC Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

Line of Duty is known for iconic scenes that regularly spark fan discussions and theories online. Superintendent Ted Hastings' famous catchphrase, "Mother of God," has even become a meme online.

Fans also enjoy spotting hidden clues throughout each episode. Online forums frequently buzz with discussions and theories about characters and plot twists.

Don't miss out

Whether you're a devoted fan or just discovering Line of Duty, the series is a must-watch. With intricate plots, brilliant acting, and dramatic twists, it's no wonder viewers can't get enough.

Catch up now on BBC iPlayer and see why viewers have declared Line of Duty a "10/10 masterpiece."