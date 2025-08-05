'Fantastic' 4-part drama based on bestselling novel could be your next one-night binge

This comedy-drama kept me glued to my sofa when it first landed on the BBC back in 2020, and now it's coming to U this month.

Based on David Nicholls' bestselling novel, the four-parter, titled Us, follows Douglas Petersen, who is blindsided when his wife Connie tells him that she's not sure if she wants to remain married to him. Agreeing to still embark on their meticulously planned grand tour of Europe, the last summer trip before their son Albie goes to university, Douglas sets out to win back his wife's affection and save his marriage.

Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves star in Us

Kate Thomas, HELLO!'s Website Editor, is adding this adaptation straight to her must-watch list. "I'm a huge David Nicholls fan and have read One Day so many times that my dog-eared copy is starting to fall apart. Us is one of the popular author's most witty and realistic novels. I can't wait to see this bittersweet story about the end of a marriage on the small screen."

Keep reading for all you need to know about the series, which could be your next one-night binge.

What to expect from Us

The series centres around Douglas Petersen, who is looking forward to a grand tour of Europe with his wife Connie and their son, Albie, before the teenager leaves home for university.

However, before they set off on their trip, Connie drops a bombshell: she's not sure she wants to be married to Douglas anymore.

Saskia Reeves plays Connie

The synopsis continues: "Douglas seizes the holiday as his chance to fix things, a desperate quest to save his marriage in some of the most beautiful cities in the world. Will he be able to convince Connie that he is the man she fell in love with?"

Who stars in Us?

Tom Hollander (The White Lotus) stars as Douglas, alongside Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses) as Connie.

Tom Hollander as Douglas

Playing Albie is Tom Taylor, who viewers may recognise from his roles in Doctor Foster and House of the Dragon.

What have viewers said about the show?

The series was met with rave reviews from viewers upon its initial release, with one person calling the series "fantastic".

Another fan binge-watched the entire season in one sitting. "Binged watched in a day," they penned online. "Very enjoyable series, lots of witty moments but emotional ones too. Great cast. Very realistic, following the struggles of an ordinary British family."

The series comes to U on August 23

A second viewer added: "What a wonderful, wonderful surprise. The acting is outstanding; the storyline wonderful; the journey physically and emotionally perfect. I need more. One series is just not enough."

A third fan encouraged others to tune in, writing: "Such a beautiful series. I was laughing from the first line, but I was sobbing by the end of episode four and moist-eyed at moments in between. Some of the drama is a little far fetched, but it's sensitively played by the core cast, and the locations are beautiful - I felt like I had been on the trip with them! Highly recommend."

How to watch Us

All episodes of Us will be available to stream from 23 August on U.