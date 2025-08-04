Princess Kate, Princess Eugenie and more royal ladies' favourite brunch spots revealed

It’s easy to assume the royals prefer private dining behind palace gates, but many of them are surprisingly down-to-earth when it comes to enjoying London’s vibrant restaurant scene.

Princess Diana famously enjoyed a dinner out - Launceston Place, Da Mario, L’Escargot, and Bombay Brasserie being among her favourite places in the UK capital, but she is not the only one.

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, as well as Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, all have their favourite spots for brunch, dinner and drinks in the city too.

From elegant hotels to chic restaurants, these are the royal-approved London hotspots worth adding to your reservation list.

The Princess of Wales

© WireImage Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has a special connection to The Goring

Popular with the cast of Made in Chelsea and celebrities like Eddie Redmayne and Cara Delevingne, the wife of Prince William is also a fan of Chelsea's Bluebird restaurant on the prestigious King's Road.

Princess Kate has been spotted eating at the trendy establishment on several occasions, dining outside with her mother, Carole, and sister, Pippa Middleton, as well as enjoying a date night with William.

Catherine’s favourite dishes are not known, but on the Bluebird's weekend brunch menu you'll find dishes such as Truffled Croque Monsieur, French Toast Peach Melba and Eggs Royale.

A long-time favourite of the royal family, The Goring makes more than one appearance in this roundup, and for good reason. It has always been the ultimate place to spot the British high-society, but the hotel is particularly dear to the Princess’ heart, since this is where she spent the night before her wedding to Prince William.

The Late Queen Elizabeth II

© Tim Graham Queen Elizabeth II loved The Ivy and the Bellamy’s

The Ivy, more precisely the original establishment in West Street, was said to be one of her favourite spots. Back in May 2018, the monarch visited this iconic west London haunt to celebrate a friend's birthday with her cousin, Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Marie Christine, the Princess Michael of Kent.

While there's no set brunch menu at The Ivy, we're sure the champagne and truffle risotto or the Argyle smoked salmon on soda bread will do nicely.

The Bellamy’s, a French restaurant in Mayfair, was also one of the Queen’s favourites and the place she chose to celebrate her 80th birthday and reportedly enjoyed the smoked eel mousse and caviar and roast quail. The restaurant even has a picture of Elizabeth II from one of her visits in 2006.

The establishment seems to be one of Prince Harry’s favourites in London as well, as he has been frequently spotted there before his move to the US in 2020.

Again, The Goring is famous for being a royal favourite and the monarch was known to frequent it with pleasure.

Princess Beatrice

© Getty Princess Beatrice has a sweet spot for Scott's in Mayfair

Princess Beatrice might be too busy now for brunch, having just given birth to her second daughter, Athena, in January, becoming a mum-of-two plus a bonus mum to her stepson Wolfie.

Although she might have her hands full, she is fond of a good eatery, and has been spotted at the elegant seafood restaurant Scott’s in Mayfair before, where she enjoyed their oysters and caviar selection with friends.

Like Meghan Markle, she loves Chiltern Firehouse, where she held her engagement party, as well as Mexican restaurant Ixchel, where she was spotted with her sister, Princess Eugenie, and cousin, Zara Tindall.

Princess Eugenie

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie is often seen out for dinner with her cousin Zara Tindall

Princess Eugenie, like her grandmother, is known to enjoy a visit to the bar at The Goring Hotel in Belgravia, minutes away from Buckingham Palace.

Her favourite spot, though, seems to be Harry’s Bar in Mayfair, where there are plenty of tasty dishes to choose from on their weekend brunch menu, from Eggs Royale & Chips to Waffles & Bacon – and the Crab Benedict sounds pretty amazing too.

She was also spotted leaving French restaurant La Maison Ani in Knightsbridge, which is also a favourite of Princess Diana’s nieces, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer and the newly engaged Lady Eliza Spencer.

On the menu, French culinary classics with a modern twist, such as Fillet de bœuf grillé (grilled tenderloin), Travers de boeuf (slow-cooked short ribs), and the always-delicious mousse au chocolat.

The Duchess of Sussex

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, loved Italian restaurant Bocca di Lupo

Before she left the UK for sunny Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex was said to be very fond of a Japanese pop-up restaurant called Kurobuta. The now-closed joint used to host Bao & Bubbles events on weekends, which included 90 minutes of bottomless bubbles or Asahi beer, accompanied by a selection of Bao buns.

Other London spots beloved by Archie and Lilibet’s mum include Italian restaurants Bocca di Lupo and Chucs, Violet Bakery in Hackney for a sweet treat, Chiltern Firehouse for drinks, and Soho House's restaurant at Dean Street Townhouse, where Meghan and Prince Harry had their very first date.