'Compelling' crime drama inspired by true story is on our TV team's watchlist this week

There's a compelling crime drama making its way onto a free streaming service this week – and it's at the top of our TV team's watchlist.

Inspired by real events, Sherwood tells the gripping story of a Nottinghamshire community still scarred by the 1984-85 miners' strike, which is rocked by two unexpected murders that bring long-buried tensions back to the surface.

Created by award-winning playwright and screenwriter James Graham, the two-season show stars Lesley Manville, David Morrissey and Lorraine Ashbourne, and is set to drop on streaming service U on 9 August.

As a fan of the show, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Sherwood is one of the best crime dramas in the last ten years. With a compelling story told by a top-notch cast, this gritty, political and tense series is an absolute must-watch."

WATCH: The trailer for Sherwood series 2

Read on for everything you need to know about Sherwood.

© BBC What to expect from Sherwood In the first season, viewers are taken to a Nottinghamshire village that has just been rocked by the brutal murder of former union activist Gary Jackson.

The murders lead to a large-scale manhunt, and DCI Ian St Clair (David Morrissey) and DI Kevin Salisbury (Robert Glenister) uncover a shocking secret about an undercover police officer, who was sent to infiltrate the community during the miners' strike and has remained there ever since.

© Sam Taylor Season two jumps forward to the present day, and follows two new families who find themselves intertwined with the notorious Sparrow family. The official synopsis continues: "Meanwhile, a newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new coal mine for the area, which brings the promise of much needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long.

© Sam Taylor Who stars in Sherwood David Morrissey stars as DCS Ian St Clair alongside Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson, Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow, Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow, Bill Jones as Ronan Sparrow, and Adam Hugill as Scott Rowley.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/House/Richard Grassie They are joined in season two by Monica Dolan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe), David Harewood (Homeland, The Night Manager), Robert Lindsay (Maleficent 2, My Family), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones, Vigil), Sharlene Whyte (Stephen, Small Axe), and Christine Bottomley (Domina, Back To Life).



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/House Productions/Sam Taylor Sherwood Rotten Tomatoes score Sherwood has been a hit with TV viewers ever since it first hit screens back in 2022 – so much so, that season one has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. "As a murder mystery, Sherwood offers everything that a quality crime drama should. It’s laced with juicy hooks, twists and revelations, and has a vivid sense of place," wrote The Age.

© BBC/Sam Taylor Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph said: "It is really, really good, a show that is ostensibly a police procedural about murders in a Nottinghamshire village but turns out to be so much more: a layered exploration of community, class and enmity." The Times added: "It turns what could be a standard northern gloom-fest, set in a north Nottinghamshire town, into a series with much to say about the wounds that persist in red-wall communities."



Sherwood is available to stream on U from 9 August, and is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.