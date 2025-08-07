Fans unite in joy that ITV's 'underrated show' is back with 'tense cliffhanger'

ITV viewers were delighted to see The Fortune Hotel back on screens on Wednesday, with the first episode of series two dropping at 9pm. The "underrated show" was back with a bang, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats with a shock elimination and a "tense cliffhanger" ending.

Based in the Caribbean, this game show hosted by Stephen Mangan, is all about lady luck and strategy. Each pair has a suitcase, one has the money, and while everyone is chasing that down, one unlucky case gets the check-out card, which means elimination. The fun of the game is strategic swapping and not knowing who you can trust.

© ITV The Fortune Hotel is back for another series

Fans flocked to X (formerly known as Twitter) to revel in the news that the show was returning. "I FORGOT HOW GOOD THE FORTUNE HOTEL IS OMGGG it's literally an opening episode cliffhanger and I am already gagged beyond belief," penned one fan. Another added: "So glad #TheFortuneHotel is back! Such an underrated show."

Spoiler alert! One pair didn't even make it to check in, having got eliminated from the beach outside the hotel and sent on their way on a speedboat back to the airport. Besties Chelsey and Briony were the unfortunate duo who were given the early check out card and lost out.

© ITV Chelsey and Briony are already off the show

Fans said they were "gutted" for the cleaners who barely got to be on the show, but one did have an interesting theory. "I'm guessing that Chelsey and Briony will get some kind of reprieve later in the series," they speculated. We have seen comebacks on shows like Traitors, so who knows…

After a tense game of swapsies, where Jake and Mike gave up the cash to keep their cover, it ended with couple Nella and Tope not knowing who to swap with.

In reference to the cliffhanger ending, one user took to X and joked: "ARE YOU KIDDING ME??? I did not ask for an early checkout!! What HAPPENED?!! #TheFortuneHotel." Another said: " Oh you tease you can’t leave us there! #TheFortuneHotel."

We'll certainly be tuning in Thursday 9pm on ITV to find out exactly what happened next.

Where is The Fortune Hotel filmed, and can you stay?

Both series of the hit show have been filmed at Silversands Grenada resort in the Caribbean. It's a real hotel and the contestants really do stay there. And yes, it's open to the public when they are not filming.

Stephen admitted to Yahoo UK that it's a "cushy job" as he gets to stay at the resort too. "I've got a view of the sea from my balcony".

The cast are so grateful for the experience he explains: "Not only do they get to come to the Caribbean and stay in an incredible hotel, but they get to play this great game, where they're on speedboats and doing treasure hunts on beaches and snorkelling and canoeing and going down rapids... So it's like the best holiday ever."