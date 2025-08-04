ITV drops 'incredible' 6-season drama viewers 'can't stop' watching

Calling all fans of the superhero genre! ITVX has just dropped the gripping six-season series, Supergirl, which viewers have hailed as "incredible".

The action drama, which first aired in 2015, stars Melissa Benoist as the titular character, who decides to embrace her supernatural powers after years of hiding them.

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said: "With shows like Arrow and The Flash dominating TV, it's great to see a female-led superhero series making its way onto ITVX. In a world where superhero stories are often centered around male characters, Melissa Benoist's Supergirl brings a much-needed perspective to the genre – and I can’t wait to binge all six seasons."

Keep reading for all you need to know about the show before binge-watching.

WATCH: The trailer for Supergirl season 6

What is Supergirl about?

A synopsis reads: "Born on the planet Krypton, Kara Zor-El escaped its destruction years ago. Since arriving on Earth, she's been hiding the powers she shares with her famous cousin. Now at age 24, Kara Danvers decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be in this epic action-adventure."

© ITV The superhero series first aired in 2015

In the series premiere, Kara decides to embrace her superhuman abilities after keeping them a secret for 12 years.

Who stars in Supergirl?

Melissa Benoist (The Waterfront, Glee) stars as Kara Danvers, aka Supergirl.

Melissa Benoist stars in the series

She's joined by Jon Cryer (Pretty in Pink), who plays Supergirl's nemesis Lex Luthor, as well as regular cast members David Harewood (Homeland), Katie McGrath (Merlin), Chyler Leigh (Grey's Anatomy), Jesse Rath (Defiance), Nicole Maines (Yellowjackets) and Azie Tesfai (Jane the Virgin).

What have viewers said about the show?

The drama, which boasts an impressive 88 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, has been praised by viewers online over the years.

© CW Network/Everett/Shutterstock The series is now available on ITX

One person wrote: "The show was incredible and full of action, drama and thrill. I loved the cast too, and highly recommend it to those who love the superhero genre," while another added: "Ever since Season 1, Supergirl has been a show that’s thrived on having so much heart, soul & charm. Melissa Benoist was perfectly cast as Kara Danvers, and with an equally perfect supporting cast behind her, the show has provided so many hours of uplifting television and great stories."

Other viewers can't stop watching the series, with one person writing: "This has become my favourite show ever, I have watched it 6 times and it still hasn't got old for me," while another added: "I'm hooked on it. Can't stop watching it. Every night I watch at least one or two episodes!"

How to watch Supergirl

All six seasons of Supergirl are available to stream on ITVX.