ITV's 6-part heist thriller with Vigil star looks like the ultimate binge-watch

Calling all thriller fans! ITV just unveiled an epic first look at its new heist drama starring Suranne Jones (Maryland, Vigil) and Jodie Whittaker (Time, Doctor Who) – and we can’t wait for this one to air!

Frauds follows "complex duo" Bert and Sam, whose intertwined past resurfaces when their paths cross in Southern Spain after spending a decade apart.

This one has shot straight to the top of my watchlist. As a TV Writer, watching BBC drama royalty Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker team up as female fraudsters is thrilling in itself – but throw in a Thelma-and-Louise-style heist set in Spain and I'm all in!

The series has been co-created by Suranne Jones and Anne-Marie O'Connor (Maryland, Hullraisers, Trollied), with Giulia Gandini (The Split, Shetland) set to direct.

Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

© ITV What to expect from Frauds The six-part series follows two tricksters, Sam and Bert, who have been separated by an "arduous" 10-year prison sentence. The synopsis continues: "As Sam has sought a low-key life, Bert's release from a Spanish prison for compassionate reasons reignites her ambition for one final, significant score. "On the pretext of one final, multi-million-pound art heist, Bert attempts to lure Sam out of retirement, but at what cost? "Can Sam stay one step ahead of her former friend, who is clearly capable of treachery? Or will the push and pull of their toxic friendship see them both ruined before they are able to pull off the job?"

© ITV Who stars in Frauds? Leading the new thriller are the brilliant Suranne Jones (Maryland, Vigil, Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster, Scott & Bailey) and Jodie Whittaker (Time, One Night, Doctor Who, Broadchurch).



© ITV They're joined by Elizabeth Berrington (Bookish, Ridley, In Bruges), Kate Fleetwood (Such Brave Girls, Mary & George) and Abdul Salis (Love Actually, F1: The Movie). Rounding out the cast are Karan Gill, Lee Boardman, Christian Cooke, Eduardo Ferrés, Neelam Bakshi, Nansi Nsue and Talisa Garcia.

© ITV What have the cast and crew said? Creator, executive producer and star Suranne Jones said: "Working on Frauds with Anne-Marie and Monumental for the last 2 years has been a wild ride. We took the idea of toxic female friendship and turned it on its head to give the heist genre an emotional heartbeat. "I have always wanted to work with Jodie, and now I am. I hope you love Bert and Sam and all they get up to as much as we do."

© ITV Meanwhile, Senior Drama Commissioning Editor Helen Ziegler added: "We are delighted to be working with Suranne, Anne Marie and the brilliant team at Monumental on their unique take on a heist show. "At its heart this is a story of a complex, surprising friendship, which asks if Sam and Bert can pull together for one last job, or whether the past will derail them. "Suranne and Jodie are two incredible actors and it'll be thrilling to see what they bring to the central characters." Frauds will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.