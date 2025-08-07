Amy Bradley's family issues emotional plea after new sightings – 27 years after cruise ship vanishing

Netflix's new documentary Amy Bradley Is Missing has gripped and puzzled viewers ever since it hit the streamer on 16 July.

The three-part series explores the mysterious disappearance of Amy, who vanished in March 1998 after boarding the Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas with her parents, Ron and Iva Bradley, and her younger brother, Brad.

Speaking to hosts Joel Dommett and Emma Willis on ITV's This Morning, Amy's mum Iva and brother Brad explained that they've received many possible sightings of Amy ever since her disappearance – some as recently as today.

"We've had individuals contacting us over the years and we got several sightings," said Iva.

"We have followed everything right down until today, we're still working on those leads," she continued, before explaining they've received multiple pictures of women who look like Amy and one that was confirmed by forensics as a match.

While none of them have led to a confirmed physical sighting by the family themselves, Iva mentioned that they've built strong relationships with established individuals over the years.

Since the show came out, the family has received "thousands" of tips and leads.

"We just need that one person who knows something to come forward and help us," said Brad, who was one of the last people to see Amy before the family woke up to find her gone.

"We're waiting on that one call that breaks this thing open."

Despite numerous reported sightings and extensive search efforts, Amy still remains missing.