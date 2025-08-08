Keeping Up Appearances cast then and now - including Patricia Routledge's quiet life at 96

It's been 30 years since Keeping Up Appearances aired its final episode, yet it remains an icon of British television to this day.

For five series, viewers watched as Hyacinth Bucket (pronounced 'bouquet,' of course) climbed the social ladder, often thwarted by her boisterous relatives and deadpan husband, Richard.

From the loafer, Onslow, to the stoic Richard, here's where the cast of Keeping Up Appearances are now.

1/ 11 © Moviestore/Shutterstock Hyacinth Bucket Patricia Routledge played Hyacinth 'Bouquet' Bucket, was the priggish social climber who would lose her temper if someone dared to pronounce her name wrong. When she wasn't busy trying to hide her less-refined family, Hyacinth was throwing swanky dinner parties and orchestrating high society soirees.

2/ 11 © Getty Images Dame Patricia Routledge Since wrapping up the show in 1995, 96-year-old Patricia has largely kept out of the spotlight. The Dame now lives in Chichester, where she makes selective television and film appearances. To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Patricia appeared on BBC One to discuss her memories of the war as a child living in Liverpool.

3/ 11 © Shutterstock Richard Bucket Richard Bucket, played by the indelible Clive Swift, tempered the antics of his wife, Hyacinth. Richard, who was a retired council official, spent most of his time chauffeuring his eccentric wife to and from high society shindigs while delivering some of the show's best lines with a deadpan wit.

4/ 11 © Shutterstock Clive Swift Clive, who was a trained thespian, went on to play a number of other roles in Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders and The Old Guys. The actor sadly passed away in 2019 at the age of 82.

5/ 11 © Getty Images Onslow If Hyacinth's status and elegance (albeit aspirational), then Onslow was the total antithesis. Portrayed by Geoffrey Hughes, Onslow was almost always dressed in a singlet and a baseball cap. Hyacinth's uncouth brother-in-law was the perfect foil to the Buckets' snobbishness.

6/ 11 © Redferns Geoffrey Hughes After the show concluded in 1995, Geoffrey landed the equally iconic role of Twiggy in The Royle Family. He also would go on to play Vernon Scripps in Heartbeat. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the '90s, which forced him to retire from acting. Geoffrey then passed in 2012 following his cancer relapse.

7/ 11 © Getty Images Daisy Judy Cornwell played Hyacinth's sister, Daisy, who spent most of her time reading romantic novels and trying to entice Onslow away from the television set. According to an interview with The Mirror, Judy says she still gets fan mail from around the world from fans of the show. She says: “I get a lot of letters saying that while they knew Pat was the posh lead, they all identified with Daisy and Onslow because this is how they thought life to be. And I thought that was lovely and charming."



8/ 11 © PA Images via Getty Images Judy Cornwell Judy, now 85, went on to star in EastEnders as Heather Trott's mum Queenie, and also appeared in Birds of a Feather, Midsomer Murders and Doctor Who. The actress also went on to pen several successful novels and also played Miss Marple in the stage production of A Murder is Announced.

9/ 11 © Shutterstock Rose Shirley Stelfox originated the role of Rose, Hyacinth's sister. Whether it was dating a married man or wearing a miniskirt, Rose's tawdry antics were a source of constant stress for Hyacinth. After series 1, Rose was portrayed by Mary Millar.

10/ 11 © Shutterstock Shirley Stelfox Shirley went on to become quite the soap opera icon, appearing in EastEnders, Family Affairs, Brookside and finally Emmerdale, where she played Edna Birch. Sadly, Shirley died in 2015 aged 74, just four weeks after her cancer diagnosis.

