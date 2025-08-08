I just binged Netflix's outrageous new drama — here's why you should too

Netflix is known for churning out hits. From Squid Games to Stranger Things, some of the most popular television shows of the last decade are Netflix shows. And its newest drama is on its way to make history.

The Hunting Wives, starring Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman, was the most streamed series in the United States last week. And I was one of those viewers.

So, if you haven't binged the eight episodes of The Hunting Wives yet, here's why you should watch it, immediately.

© Netflix This is Brittany's biggest role in years

The Hunting Wives, based on a novel by May Cobb, follows former PR executive Sophie O'Neil (played by Brittany) as she settles into her new town in East Texas. Sophie is married to Graham (played by Evan Jonigkeit) and immediately falls in step with a group of wealthy Southern housewives who call themselves the "Hunting Wives."

Her East Coast attitude clashes with their love of hunting and joy of the stay-at-home lifestyle. While this show may look like a different version of Virgin River, it's much darker.

Sophie is captivated by Margo Banks (played by Malin), the wife of Jed (played by Dermot Mulroney), an oil tycoon who just happens to be Graham's boss and running for the governor of Texas. Margo and Jed have a somewhat confusing open relationship leading to Sophie and Margo becoming more than friends.

© Netflix The show highlights East Texas sensibilities

While all of the social dynamics of the small East Texas are persisting, a major story line is a murder. When a local high school teenager, Abby (played by Madison Wolfe), is found dead in the woods, Sophie is believed to be involved.

The many plot lines of The Hunting Wives made it impossible for me to press pause. It's a show that truly goes there. There's multiple affairs, visceral hunting scenes, and several plausible murder suspects.

"The Hunting Wives consistently prioritizes steamy scenes over sensible plotting or nuanced characters, juicy twists over deep emotions or big ideas. It might all be incredibly frustrating, if it were not also so wildly entertaining," The Hollywood Reporter writes of the show.

© Netflix Katie Lowes and Jaime Ray Newman are part of the 'hunting wives' group

Brittany's role on the show is her juiciest to date. While discussing The Hunting Wives on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she shared her mixed emotions about the series.

"Equal parts very grateful, excited and completely nauseous," Brittany joked. "Because now your entire family and the whole world, there's a much higher percentage they were all going to see it?" Seth Meyers asked.

"Yes, and a lot more people would see me unclothed," she replied.

© Netflix Brittany and Malin are getting rave reviews for their performances

Netflix has yet to announce plans for a second season of the show, it ends on a huge cliffhanger. When asked about the shocking revelation in the finale, Malin told PEOPLE: "I thought that was a brilliant little twist, which wasn't so little."

She continued: "I loved it because I don't think anyone saw that coming. But, I mean, it's crazy. It's really nuts, and it's the hypocrisy behind everything that these women apparently stand for. I definitely want a season 2 so the fun and games can continue."