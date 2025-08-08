Gary Lineker addresses joining BBC rival ITV after sudden exit

Gary Lineker is to present a new ITV game show after his exit from the BBC. The former footballer, 64, who left the BBC One sports show in May, said he was excited and "can't wait" to host The Box.

In the show, ten yellow boxes house a celebrity contestant who will be transported to unknown locations before being released to face whatever game awaits on the other side of the door.

Each week, two players will face The Duel, a finale in which the loser leaves the competition for good. Gary, who had presented Match Of The Day since 1999, said an emotional goodbye in an early departure from the broadcaster on 26 May.

It followed a social media row after he shared a post about Zionism, which featured a depiction of a rat, historically an antisemitic insult.

Gary, who was the BBC's highest-paid presenter, issued an unreserved apology for the social media video he shared, which led to his early exit from the BBC.

He had been due to host BBC Sport's coverage of the FA Cup in the 2025-26 season.

© Mike Marsland Gary Lineker will soon present a show on ITV

In a statement, Gary said: "I can't wait to host The Box. I've always felt right at home in the box on a football pitch and whilst this is a different proposition, the fundamentals are similar.

"The contestants will have to quickly and masterfully work out how each game works, whilst also trying to get ahead of the competition to take control.

"It's going to be unpredictable and thrilling to watch, and I’m excited that I get to have a front row seat to all the action."



Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment, reality and daytime commissioning at ITV, added: "Gary is the perfect fit for The Box, an entertaining, exhilarating and immersive new format."

The Box was first launched on TV2 in Norway in January this year. ITV's version of the show will be filmed in the UK later this year and air in 2026.

Garry's other ventures

Former footballer Gary also co-hosts The Rest Is Football podcast, which moved to internet sports streaming platform DAZN after he left the BBC.

© Getty Gary Lineker recently left the BBC's Match of the Day

His net worth

Gary is estimated to be worth around £30 million. Most of that has come from his long-running role at the BBC and commercial work.

BBC accounts from 2023/24 revealed his salary was between £1.3 and £1.35 million, making him the highest-paid star at the corporation for the seventh year running.

Gary also owns a podcast production company, Goalhanger, which has grown significantly in recent years.

The business is valued at £1.9 million, with reported cash reserves of around £2.7 million as of May 2024.