Why Outlander spinoff Blood of My Blood is being hailed as 'superior' by fans as first episodes drop

After seven seasons Outlander remains a hit TV series for Starz so it's no surprise that a spin-off is finally hitting our screens on August 8.

Outlander: Blood of my Blood is a prequel to the time-traveling series that reveals how Jamie and Claire's parents met.

After the first two episodes dropped on Starz, fans have hailed the new series as "superior" to the original, and just as romantic, and the comments are making me reconsider whether I will watch the show.

"Jamie and Claire had no choice but to have a romantic life... look at their parents," tweeted one fan on X, as another shared pictures of a scene between Julia and Henry, Claire's parents, and wrote: "This scene is so heartbreaking. Julia being his light and hope."

Trailer for Outlander prequel Blood of my Blood

"I really enjoyed the first 2 episodes of Outlander: Blood of my Blood. Seeing the younger versions of characters I already know and love (especially Murtagh) made me so happy!" shared another fan, while one admitted that the premiere left them "thrown off" before the second episode "blew my mind".

"I was worried that Outlander: Blood of My Blood would be an inferior production of Outlander. After episode 1, I'm no longer worried! I'm now afraid it might be superior," quipped another. "Both couples are amazing, the two episodes of Blood of My Blood are wonderful! The Outlander universe never disappoints me."

I never watched the original series, and with seven seasons to catch up, it feels daunting to try to go back and watch from the beginning. But the prequel may be a good opportunity to dive into the world of the Frasers.

Billed as a romantic saga that unfolds across time, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is told across dual timelines and focuses on the lives and courtship of Jamie's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie, in 18th-century Scotland, as well as Claire's parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston, during World War I.

© STARZ Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield as Henry and Julia in Outlander's prequel

The official synopsis reads: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood introduces viewers to two new couples – Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, and Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser – who fight against all odds to be together as their love stories unfold across time.

"From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, two fated love stories must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways."

© STARZ Harriet Slater, as Ellen, and Jamie Roy, as Brian, in a still from Outlander's prequel

The ten-part series will explore "what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," according to showrunner Matthew B. Roberts.

Harriet Slater (All Creatures Great and Small) and Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest, Burning Lies) star as Jamie's parents, Ellen and Brian, while Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together) and Jeremy Irvine (Benediction, War Horse) will play Claire's parents Julia and Henry.