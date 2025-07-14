'Epic' 10-part period drama with All Creatures Great and Small star is your next must-watch

Calling all romance fans! The hotly anticipated Outlander prequel series is just weeks away from its release – and we think you'll want to mark your calendars for this one.

Billed as a romantic saga that unfolds across time, Outlander: Blood of My Blood tells two epic love stories, focusing on the parents of Outlander favourites, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe).

Keep reading for all we know about the show so far.

What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood about?

Told across dual timelines, the series focuses on the lives and courtship of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie, in 18th-century Scotland, as well as Claire Beauchamp's parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston, during World War I.

© Sanne Gault/Starz/Sony Pictures Television Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser, Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie in Outlander: Blood of my Blood

The official synopsis reads: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood introduces viewers to two new couples – Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) – who fight against all odds to be together as their love stories unfold across time.

© Sanne Gault/Starz/Sony Pictures Television The series arrives in August

"From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, two fated love stories must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways."

The ten-part series will explore "what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," according to showrunner Matthew B. Roberts.

The cast of Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Harriet Slater (All Creatures Great and Small) and Jamie Roy (Condor's Nest, Burning Lies) star as Jamie's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, while Hermione Corfield (We Hunt Together) and Jeremy Irvine (Benediction, War Horse) will play Claire's parents Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp.

© Sanne Gault/Starz/Sony Pictures Television Will you be watching the prequel?

Meanwhile, Rory Alexander (Then You Run, Pistol) will portray Murtagh Fitzgibbons, alongside Sam Retford (Coronation Street, Ackley Bridge) as Dougal MacKenzie, Séamus McLean Ross (Payback) as Colum MacKenzie, and Conor MacNeill (The Tourist) as Ned Gowan.

Other cast members include Tony Curran (Mary & George) as Lord Lovat, Jamie's grandfather, Peter Mullan (Ozark) as Red Jacob MacKenzie, and Sara Vickers (Endeavour) as Davina Porter.

When will Outlander: Blood of My Blood be released?

Fans don't have long to wait as the prequel arrives on Friday, 8 August. Following the premiere, new episodes will air weekly on Fridays on STARZ.