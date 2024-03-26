Outlander's Sam Heughan shares huge season 8 update as he reveals 'mixed emotions' over show ending

Outlander star Sam Heughan has revealed that filming has officially begun on the final season of the hit historical drama, revealing his "mixed emotions" about the show coming to an end.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who has played the lead role of Jamie Fraser since 2014, shared a behind-the-scenes video of him and his co-star Caitríona Balfe reminiscing about their ten years of working on the drama.

"This has been our history," said Caitríona, while walking around the show's set.

Sam added: "And what an amazing history it has been with you."

In the caption, Sam penned an emotional message: "We have begun shooting Season 8 @outlander_starz.

© James Minchin Outlander will end with season eight

"There are so many mixed emotions, I don't know if I have the words to describe how it feels to be finishing this journey but I'm so very happy to be back with our incredibly hard-working cast and crew. Our family."

Teasing the final series, he added: "It's going to be our strongest season yet!"

Fans raced to the comments section to share their sadness over the show's ending, with one person writing: "Oh boy, here we go, but for the last time now. Thank you Sam for always sharing BTS content with us. Although I'm not ready to say goodbye to Jamie yet."

Filming is underway on season eight

Season eight marks the show's last outing and will consist of ten episodes, one of which will be directed by Caitríona, who stars as Claire Fraser.

During an appearance on Good Morning America with Sam Heughan last year, the Irish actress spoke about directing her co-stars. "I feel really fortunate to have been given the opportunity on the show," she said. "We've been on it now for almost ten years so it felt like the perfect place to try something new.

"I've already been doing a little bit of second unit this season and gotten to direct Sophie [Skelton] and John Bell, but not this man yet," she said, gesturing to her co-star.

© Robert Wilson Part 2 of season 7 arrives in November

It's not just Sam who has conflicting emotions about the show coming to an end. Chatting with HELLO! last year, executive producer Maril Davis said: "I have so many mixed feelings going into the last season. It's so bittersweet.

"Obviously, we knew it had to end at some point. In season one, we did not imagine we'd be lucky enough to go eight seasons. But I'm very sad about it, but also very excited to film that last chapter and go on to new things. Obviously, we've got the prequel but it's really very sad."

The update on season eight comes after the announcement that the long-awaited season seven part two will air in November this year.

© STARZ Sam and Caitríona behind the scenes of Outlander season 7

The show's official Instagram page shared a first look at the new episodes, along with the caption: "Just some of our faves behind-the-scenes during production of Season 7, Part 2. #Outlander officially returns this November on STARZ."

Outlander is available to stream on Lionsgate+ in the UK and on Starz in the US.