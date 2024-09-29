Outlander fans in tears as Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan wrap final ever series

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan have completed filming for the eighth and final season of Outlander. Confirming the news on Instagram, the co-stars posed with a clapboard on September 27.

“Nothing is lost, Sassenach, only changed,” the caption explained. “Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander. Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication.

“Outlander really is more than just a show, it’s a family, and while filming might be ending, there’s so much more to this journey that’s just beginning. Sláinte! (PS: our eagle-eyed fans might notice some of the clapboards include what our cast members want to take from the set. What would YOU steal?)”

Among the comments, Outlander’s cast members commemorated the milestone. “Outlander forever” replied John Bell, aka Young Ian. “What a journey… thank you,” wrote Sam Heughan.

“Congratulations all!!! Was a hell of a journey and a hell of a family,” remarked Murtagh Fitzgibbons actor, Duncan Lacroix.

Several fans also responded, with many of them writing that they were in tears over the news.

While Outlander will come to an end with series eight, fans won’t have to say goodbye just yet. On Friday, November 22, part two of season seven will finally premiere on Starz and MGM+ via Prime Video Channels.

Consisting of eight episodes, the latest instalment is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s seventh and eighth books in the Outlander franchise: An Echo in the Bone and Written in My Own Blood.

"The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home,” teases the synopsis. Stating that Claire and Jamie’s relationship will be tested "like never before," fans will also see Brianna and Roger "face new enemies across time” as they attempt to rescue their son, Jemmy.

With season seven part two the primary focus, it’s unknown when the eighth and final series of Outlander will premiere. Ahead of the show’s conclusion, Sam Heughan revealed that he has “mixed emotions” about saying goodbye.

Posting on Instagram in March, he wrote: "There are so many mixed emotions, I don't know if I have the words to describe how it feels to be finishing this journey but I'm so very happy to be back with our incredibly hard-working cast and crew. Our family."

Teasing the final series, he added: "It's going to be our strongest season yet!"