General Hospital star facing 'physical burden' after cancer diagnosis

General Hospital star Tristan Rogers has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 79.

The actor, best known for playing Robert Scorpio on the ABC soap opera, did not specify the type of cancer he has when his representative revealed news of his condition on Thursday.

Cancer diagnosis

"While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family," his rep shared in a statement to Deadline.

"As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding."

© ABC via Getty Images Tristan Rogers has been diagnosed with cancer aged 79

The statement continued: "They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.

"Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years."

The statement concluded: "This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family."

© Getty Images Tristan did not specify the type of cancer he has

Tristan has portrayed Robert Scorpio on General Hospital on and off since 1980, appearing in more than 1,400 episodes.

He last appeared on the soap on November 12, 2024, when his character left Port Charles. However, according to Soap Opera Digest, Tristan made a surprise appearance on the July 17, 2025, episode, the same day he announced his cancer diagnosis.

© ABC via Getty Images Tristan has been on GH on and off since 1980

Tristan returned to the beloved role in 2018, and told Soap Opera Digest: "Robert has always had kind of a glib approach to everything; he's a bit of a smart-mouth."

He added: "I'm working with a lot of different people … And I think the fans are going to like it."

© ABC via Getty Images Tristan last appeared on GH in November 2024

Tristan has enjoyed a career away from General Hospital, too, with his acting credits including stints on The Bay, The Young and the Restless – in which he appeared in nearly 200 episodes – The Love Boat, Walker, Texas Ranger, and The Agency.

In 2020, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series for his role as 'Doc' in Studio City.