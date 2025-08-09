Moonlighting star Cybill Shepherd, 75, looks gorgeous in laidback look for rare Hollywood appearance

Iconic 1970s actress Cybill Shepherd made a rare appearance on Friday August 8 as she introduced the opening night of a theatre adaptation of her iconic 1972 film The Heartbreak Kid.

The 75-year-old was seen arriving at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center in Hollywood to welcome the new cast into the world of the black comedy that was originally a short story published in Esquire in 1966.

Cybill was joined by the event planner and happily posed for photos and signed autographs outside of the theater for fans.

Cybill's breakout role was as Jacy Farrow in Peter Bogdanovich's coming-of-age drama The Last Picture Show (1971) alongside Jeff Bridges, and the following year she had success with The Heartbreak Kid.

© JAST / BACKGRID For the evening event in August Cybill wore her blonde hair loose and brushed back off her face, and accessorized with retro oversized sunglasses.



© JAST / BACKGRID Cybill wore blue denim jeans with comfortable black sneakers and a blue tunic with a baltic design.



© JAST / BACKGRID In 1985 she joined Bruce Willis in the detective comedy-drama Moonlighting, which saw star rocket. Cybill won two Golden Globes for her work, and was nominated for an Emmy.

© Disney General Entertainment Con In her autobiography, she wrote of the rumors that she was jealous of Bruce's wins, admitting: "The grain of truth in this controversy was that of course I was envious. Who doesn't want to win an Emmy?"



© JAST / BACKGRID In the 1990s she starred as Cybill Sheridan in the self-titled comedy series that ran for four years. She won another Golden Globe for her comedic chops. Most recently she appeared in The L Word, and alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt in The Client List.

© WireImage She welcomed three children over two marriages; daughter Clementine Ford was born in 1979 with her second husband, and in 1987, Cybill welcomed twins Ariel and Zachariah Oppenheim with her third husband. Her daughters are both LGBTQ+ and there was never any question that the staunch equal rights defender would support her children.

© FilmMagic "I think to infringe on anybody's civil rights is a crime, and I absolutely believe [LGBTQ people] should have the right to marry," she told Larry King in 2000. Clementine is an actress and dated Linda Perry; she is now married to actor Cyrus Wilcox and they have two children.