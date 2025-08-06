The Young and the Restless experiences key reshuffle BTS following mixed reception – details

Fans of The Young and the Restless may not notice big changes on upcoming episodes. But behind the scenes, a key reshuffle is happening.

Per Soap Opera Network, a veteran soap opera producer just returned to The Young and the Restless amid recent criticism from fans. Jill Farren Phelps is a legendary producer in the soap opera world. She's produced shows like Santa Barbara, Gilding Light, One Life to Live, and General Hospital.

Jill returns to the show after leaving in June 2016. For four years – from 2012 and 2016 – she was the executive producer of The Young and the Restless. For a few months, Jill has been back on the show in a non-producing capacity.

© Getty Images Jill has won 1 Daytime Emmy Awards

Jill is a very successful producer. She's received 14 Daytime Emmy Award nominations and has won 11.

Along with Jill coming back as a producer, the soap welcomed Elizabeth Hendrickson as a director. She wrote to her 90k Instagram followers: "After 24 years in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to be able to tell you all that I’ve stepped behind it. I have been supported every step of the way by my Y&R family…the amazing cast and crew."

Elizabeth got her start as an actress on All My Children but is best known for her role of Chloe Mitchell on The Young and the Restless.

© Getty Images Elizabeth started as an actor before directing

The Young and the Restless faced some criticism in its 52nd season. Fans of the show are quick to share their thoughts on the show, often writing to the Young and the Restless Reddit forum.

"What's wrong with Y&R? Used to be so great, now it's just meh," one user wrote. Another agreed, commenting: "Writing is weak, boring [and storylines] go on way too long and full of holes! I could [go] on and on."

© CBS via Getty Images The soap was originally called The Innocent Years

At the end of July, fans of the show expressed their disappointment over the unceremonious death of Phillip 'Chance' Chancellor, who was killed off. Chance, played by Conner Floyd, met a tragic end while on a trip to France with Cane Ashby, as they hid from the killer who had already gotten to Damian Kane.

Fans were in an uproar about Chance's death in light of the slew of killings on the show in recent weeks, and made their feelings known to head writer Josh Griffith.

"Chance is the last of the Chancellor's? Josh G just ended that prominent family #YR," wrote one user on X, while another added, "The whole storyline sucked. Killing Chance is as bad as Paul William being written off…4 deaths in 2 wks. Maybe a new record for Y & R."

© CBS The Young and The Restless started with 30 minute episodes

Hopefully, with the addition of Jill to the show and Elizabeth behind the camera, The Young and the Restless will win back fans.