Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming celebrates 'happy' comeback news for family

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters are honoring the actor's career in the best way possible.

The Die Hard star is making a comeback of sorts, and his family, along with thousands of fans, will get to take a trip down memory lane to the very start of his career.

Bruce, born in 1955 in West Germany, made his on-screen debut on the television series Moonlighting, which ran from 1985 to 1989. Now, nearly forty years after its premiere, the beloved show is making its official streaming debut, and Bruce's family is celebrating it.

Emma took to Instagram Monday to honor her husband's exciting TV comeback, sharing an old promotional photo of Bruce in a white t-shirt, looking up at his co-star Cybill Shepherd, who is in a black, sequined gown with a sweetheart neckline.

"What happy news this is," she wrote in her caption, adding: "You bet our family will be watching tomorrow," and: "David Addison and Maddie Hayes forever," calling back to Bruce and Cybill's characters.

Emma's followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post and reminisce about the show, with one fan writing: "Such a great show that was! I hope Bruce knows he brought laughter and joy to so many people!" as others followed suit with: "Can't believe it!! My favorite tv series when I was younger," and: "How I loved this show. I can't wait to watch it again," as well as: "Omg I've been waiting for this for YEARS!!!!!!!!"

The show, which boasts five seasons and 67 episodes, and initially aired on ABC, will be available exclusively on Hulu starting October 10.

A comedy drama series, the show follows Maddie, a former model, and David, a Los Angeles detective, embark on detective work for the Blue Moon Detective Agency.

© Getty Promotional photo of Bruce as David Addison and Cybill as Maddie Hayes for season five of Moonlighting in 1988

Series creator Glenn Gordon Caron recently opened up to the New York Post about fighting for the show to finally make its streaming debut, and explained: "We tried to get the show on Disney+ when it was first announced and when the Hulu situation developed we explored that."

He continued: "About a year ago my agent reached out to Hulu and that really got the ball rolling," adding: "It's taken years for us to get the resources together and it was a big effort and I’m extraordinarily grateful."

