Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore supported by ex Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming over 'exciting' moment
Subscribe
Demi Moore supported by ex Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming over 'exciting' moment
Split image of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis with his wife Emma Heming Willis© Getty

Demi Moore supported by ex Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming over 'exciting' moment

The St. Elmo's Fire actress has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in The Substance

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Demi Moore will always have a supportive friend in her ex-husband Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis.

Not only are the St. Elmo's Fire actress and the Die Hard actor, who split in 2000, known for their tight-knit friendship as exes, but that bond extends to his wife Emma, who he married in 2009.

In their 13 years of marriage, the former couple welcomed three daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, plus he is also a dad to daughters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Demi Moore At 60

On Monday morning, Demi received her fourth Golden Globe nomination, for her role in the science fiction, satirical body horror film The Substance, which was written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, and in which she starred alongside Margaret Qualley.

In honor of the milestone, Emma took to her Instagram Stories and re-posted a tribute to Demi that her daughter Tallulah made, and wrote: "Exciting news to wake up to!!"

In her tribute, Tallulah exclaimed: "Yes baby!!!" and added of her mom: "She works so hard, and is probably so sleepy right now after the last year let alone last week of showing up and being an icon."

Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance (2024) directed by Coralie Fargeat© BFA / Alamy Stock Photo
Demi starred as Elisabeth Sparkle

She concluded: "You are the moment I am bursting [with] pride for my mama!!!" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with more congratulatory messages. "SO DESERVED!!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "She needs to win ALL the awards!! She was outstanding in this movie! Congrats to this legend!" and: "Yes!!!!! So deserving!" as well as: "She is THE BEST."

MORE: Demi Moore gives update on 'stable' Bruce Willis amid health battle

MORE: Bruce Willis seen in rare emotional photo at Thanksgiving amid dementia battle

Demi and Emma's touching exchange comes shortly after the former shared a rare update into her ex Bruce's health amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Margaret Qualley, Demi Moore arrive at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty
With her co-star Margaret at the Governors Awards in November

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show while promoting The Substance, she shared: "Given the givens, he is in a stable place," noting: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at."

MORE: Demi Moore's real personality revealed by co-star

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, and Scout Willis arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty
The actress with her three duaghters

"You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment," she emphasized.

MORE: Demi Moore, Bruce Willis' granddaughter is her famous aunt's double in family photo

The actress is close with her family© Getty
The Willis family in 2015

"And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness," she went on, further sharing: "When I'm in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."

The Willis family first disclosed Bruce's health woes in 2022, when they shared he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a symptom of frontotemporal dementia, which he was later diagnosed with.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More