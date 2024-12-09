Demi Moore supported by ex Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming over 'exciting' moment

Demi Moore will always have a supportive friend in her ex-husband Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis.

Not only are the St. Elmo's Fire actress and the Die Hard actor, who split in 2000, known for their tight-knit friendship as exes, but that bond extends to his wife Emma, who he married in 2009.

In their 13 years of marriage, the former couple welcomed three daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, plus he is also a dad to daughters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten.

On Monday morning, Demi received her fourth Golden Globe nomination, for her role in the science fiction, satirical body horror film The Substance, which was written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, and in which she starred alongside Margaret Qualley.

In honor of the milestone, Emma took to her Instagram Stories and re-posted a tribute to Demi that her daughter Tallulah made, and wrote: "Exciting news to wake up to!!"

In her tribute, Tallulah exclaimed: "Yes baby!!!" and added of her mom: "She works so hard, and is probably so sleepy right now after the last year let alone last week of showing up and being an icon."

© BFA / Alamy Stock Photo Demi starred as Elisabeth Sparkle

She concluded: "You are the moment I am bursting [with] pride for my mama!!!" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with more congratulatory messages. "SO DESERVED!!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "She needs to win ALL the awards!! She was outstanding in this movie! Congrats to this legend!" and: "Yes!!!!! So deserving!" as well as: "She is THE BEST."

Demi and Emma's touching exchange comes shortly after the former shared a rare update into her ex Bruce's health amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

© Getty With her co-star Margaret at the Governors Awards in November

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show while promoting The Substance, she shared: "Given the givens, he is in a stable place," noting: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at."

© Getty The actress with her three duaghters

"You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment," she emphasized.

© Getty The Willis family in 2015

"And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness," she went on, further sharing: "When I'm in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."

The Willis family first disclosed Bruce's health woes in 2022, when they shared he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a symptom of frontotemporal dementia, which he was later diagnosed with.