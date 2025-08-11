Viewers praise season 2 of 'brilliant' detective drama after long-awaited return

ITV's detective drama, Ridley, returned to screens with its highly anticipated second season on Sunday night, and viewers have hailed the opening episode as "brilliant" and "intriguing".

The series stars Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar as retired detective turned police consultant, Alex Ridley, as he helps his former protégée, DI Carol Farman, solve complex murder cases in the North of England.

Adrian is brilliant in his portrayal of the eponymous ex-cop, which is perhaps unsurprising given the number of police officer roles he's played over the years, including in Scott & Bailey, Silent Witness, and, of course, as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty.

This Manchester-set series is a must-watch for fans missing Vera. Just like the Brenda Blethyn-starring detective show, which ended earlier this year after 14 seasons, Ridley has a feature-length runtime and is set against the stunning rural backdrop of northern England.

WATCH: Adrian Dunbar stars in Line of Duty - have you seen the final season?

Keep reading to find out what viewers thought about the season two opener and what to expect from the new series.

© MATT SQUIRE / ITV Adrian Dunbar and Bronagh Waugh in season 2

What are viewers saying about Ridley season 2?

While some viewers couldn't help but comment on the musical element of the show, with some questioning why singing detective Ridley bursts into song once an episode, others praised the opening instalment as "brilliant".

© ITV Adrian Dunbar stars as Ridley

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Good to have #Ridley back, an intriguing first episode," while another hailed the season two premiere as "brilliant".

A third fan encouraged others to tune in, writing: "Just watched Ridley on ITV. If you're a fan of police/detective programmes, then don't miss it! Loved it!!" while another praised the cast, adding: "@ITV love this new Ridley, all the cast members are all familiar, really good actors."

What to expect from Ridley season 2

In season two, Ridley and DI Farman (Bronagh Waugh) team up to tackle a new slate of mysteries, including a violent jewellery heist that ends in murder.

© ITV Series two began on Sunday

The synopsis reads: "Series two sees Ridley return to our screens, investigating crimes which will take him from the atmospheric moors, investigating a historic murder, to the pulsating beats of an illegal rave. Ridley must face formidable challenges as he works tirelessly to solve the most intricate and perplexing cases."

Episode one opens with Ridley investigating a jewellery heist that turns into a murder case. Over the course of the series, Ridley and DI Farman investigate the discovery of a body in the woods, the shooting of a man at an illegal rave and the disappearance of a beloved local wife and mother.

Why does Ridley sing in the show?

Leading star Adrian was keen for Ridley to own a jazz bar to give the character more depth and to inject some "warmth" and "glamour" into the setting.

"I really wanted to do something with music in it, so I suggested that he owned a jazz club," Adrian said, according to RadioTimes.com.

© ITV The series follows a retired detective turned police consultant

He added, "I also wanted a place within the show every week that you’d go to that was a bit warmer and a bit more glamorous."

How to watch Ridley

All episodes of season 2 of Ridley are available to stream now on ITVX. Meanwhile, episode two will air on Sunday, 17 August at 8pm on ITV1.