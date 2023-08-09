Line of Duty stars unite for new ITV drama from Hijack creator

ITV has announced a star-studded cast for its upcoming true crime drama, The Long Shadow – with Line of Duty actors Daniel Mays and Lee Ingleby set to appear alongside the likes of Toby Jones, David Morrissey and Katherine Kelly.

The seven-part drama, which is penned by Hijack writer and co-creator George Kay and directed by Sherwood and Time's Lewis Arnold, depicts the five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, better known as the Yorkshire Ripper.

WATCH: The new ITV series comes from the same writer behind Hijack - have you seen it?

The series sensitively focuses "on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation".

The description continues: "With the victims, their families and the survivors at the heart of this series, The Long Shadow brings a new perspective to a well-documented story."

© Justin Slee Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson and Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley in The Long Shadow

The series, which comes to ITV1 and ITVX in September, draws on the most extensive archive of the investigation, with one of the main sources being Michael Bilton's critically acclaimed account of the case, Wicked Beyond Belief.

Detectorists star Toby Jones leads the cast in the role of DCS Dennis Hoban, who initially led the enquiry, with Sherwood actor David Morrissey portraying DCS George Oldfield, who famously took on the investigation.

Lee Ingleby also stars as DCS Jim Hobson, whilst Katherine Kelly plays Emily Jackson with Daniel Mays as her husband, Sydney Jackson and Shaun Thomas as their son, Neil Jackson.

© ITV Daniel Mays plays Sydney Jackson in the drama

Jill Halfpenny portrays Doreen Hill, with Daisy Waterstone as her daughter, Jacqueline Hill.

MORE: Grantchester star Robson Green opens up about future on the show in new interview

MORE: Ruth Wilson and Bad Sisters’ Daryl McCormack to star in new BBC drama - and it sounds brilliant

Jasmine Lee-Jones appears as Marcella Claxton while Molly Wright plays Donna Deangelo, Liz White portrays PS Meg Winterburn and Shaun Dooley features in the role of DCS Chris Gregg.

© Justin Slee Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson

Rounding out the cast are Alexa Davies, Chloe Harris, Stephen Tompkinson, Jack Deam, Michael McElhatton, Adam Long, Ruth Madeley, Dorothy Atkinson, Rob James-Collier, Charley Webb, Steven Waddington and Kris Hitchen.

The full synopsis for the series reads: "One murder has the power to cast a long shadow and this case plunged a whole society into darkness. For every victim, there were friends and loved ones. For every police officer, there was the burden of failure - of near misses and guilt – and the knowledge that as they failed to find their man, more women continued to suffer. The impact on the lives of those who live on after the death of their loved one remains to this day. Those who cannot escape what happened, who must sit with their incomprehensible trauma for decades after, enduring their own life sentences.

© ITV David Morrissey plays DCVS George Oldfield

"With people today holding to account the institutional foundations that foster misogyny, racism, and violence against women, The Long Shadow will speak to the societal issues of the past whilst highlighting alarming parallels between these terrible crimes and tragic events in our more recent history."

Executive producer Willow Grylls said of the series: "George Kay, Lewis Arnold and an exceptional cast have bought to life an important event drama that is as tragically resonant today as it was over 40 years ago."

© Justin Slee The series arrives on ITV1 and ITVX in September

Meanwhile, ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill added: "George’s scripts and Lewis’ direction together with this wonderful cast have produced a sensitive and brilliant drama that we are proud to have on ITV."