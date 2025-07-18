Line of Duty and Shetland stars' 'excellent' returning detective drama sounds unmissable

Calling all detective drama fans! ITV's hit crime series, Ridley, is returning to screens very soon – and we can't wait to see Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar reprise his role as retired detective turned police consultant, Alex Ridley.

The 66-year-old actor is no stranger to playing detectives, having played police officer roles in Scott & Bailey, Silent Witness, and, of course, Line of Duty, and he's brilliant as a troubled ex-cop in Ridley. For viewers missing Vera, ITV's Brenda Blethyn-starring detective series, which ended earlier this year, this one is for you.

While ITV has yet to reveal an exact release date for the new episodes, there are four feature-length mysteries to get stuck into on ITVX in the meantime.

Ahead of the new series, find out all you need to know about season two – which sounds unmissable!

What is Ridley about?

The series follows Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who has retired from the police after years of dedicated service. Taking over the reins is DI Carol Farman, Ridley's former protégée who he spent years mentoring.

© ITV Adrian Dunbar stars in the drama

When a complex and compelling murder case comes across DI Farman's desk, she enlists Ridley as a police consultant. When the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn, Carol calls on her former mentor's unique crime-solving skills.

The first series sees the pair team up on a number of intriguing cases, from the death of a local farmer linked to a missing persons case to the mysterious discovery of a young woman's body on a bleak Pennine moorland.

What to expect from Ridley season 2

In season two, Ridley and DI Farman team up to tackle a new slate of mysteries, investigating crimes that will take them from the atmospheric British moors to the pulsating beats of an illegal rave, according to the synopsis.

© ITV The series follows retired detective turned police consultant, Alex Ridley

It continues: "Ridley must face formidable challenges as he works tirelessly to solve the most intricate and perplexing cases."

Who stars in Ridley?

Both Adrian Dunbar and Bronagh Waugh (The Stolen Girl, The Fall) reprise their roles as Alex Ridley and DI Carol Farman.

They are joined by Terence Maynard (Time, Coronation Street) as DCI Paul Goodwin, George Bukhari (Years and Years, The A Word) as DC Darren Lakhan, and Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call the Midwife) as pathologist Dr Wendy Newstone. The regular cast also includes Bhavna Limbachia (Citizen Khan, Coronation Street) and Julie Graham (Shetland, Penance) as Annie.

© ITV A second season is coming to ITV soon

John Michie joins the cast of season two as Harry Bentham, a self-made member of the jewellery trade who competes with Ridley for Annie's attention.

Guest stars in episode one include John Henshaw (The Long Shadow) and Christine Bottomley (Domina).

What have viewers said about the show?

Following the release of season one, viewers hailed the show as "excellent" and "brilliant" on social media.

One person wrote: "Absolutely brilliant!!! Loved every single minute of it!!!" while another added: "Watched all four episodes of Ridley on ITV this week. Really good Television. Superior 'detective with a messy life' stuff. Recommended."