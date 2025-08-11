Netflix viewers 'can't wait' for season 2 of 'exceptional' action drama – first look

Netflix has dropped a first look at season two of the live-action adventure series, One Piece, and viewers can't wait for the new episodes to drop in 2026.

The series, which viewers have hailed as "exceptional", is an adaptation of the bestselling manga series by Japanese writer and illustrator Eiichiro Oda. It follows young pirate Monkey D Luffy, who embarks on an epic journey with his loyal rag-tag team of Straw Hat Pirates to find the mysterious One Piece treasure and become the new Pirate King.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Iñaki Godoy stars as Monkey D. Luffy

According to the official synopsis, season two will unleash "fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet".

"Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

Fans will be pleased to know that the adventure drama has also been given an early season three renewal.